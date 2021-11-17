Recruiting heats up for Merrillville, Andrean football standouts

Marshall leads Merrillville with 1,088 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 43 catches for an average of more than 25 yards per reception. He’s also added five rushing touchdowns and 440 yards on 41 carries.

“Even early in the year when Justin really started being a huge piece for our offense, seeing how well he can run, you knew he was going to be an elite college football player,” Seiss said.

Marshall is just trying to make the most of the present as the Pirates compete for a state title.

“It was just fun,” Marshall said. “I didn’t even know I was going to have a good season like this. I’ve just played my game, and that’s what happens.”

“(My parents) were excited, proud of me,” he added. “They just want me to do even better and do greater things.”

Seiss expects that Ball State’s offer will be the first of many, including Power Five opportunities.