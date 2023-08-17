Football season is almost upon us. Friday will be the first of 15 straight Fridays with football under the lights in Indiana.

But, with this fall's season not even underway, let's take a look at where some of the Region's top seniors stand on deciding where they'll suit up next fall.

Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs aren't short on football talent with plenty of Division I, FBS and even Power 5-bound players. Here's the best of the class of 2024 and where their recruitments currently stand.

Austin Alexander, WR/DB, Marian Catholic

With seven interceptions in seven games last season, Alexander proved what makes him a four-star recruit. He held offers from plenty of Power 5 programs and opted for the Big 12 and Kansas.

Scott Ballentine, QB, Andrean

Ballentine led the 59ers to a state title in 2021 before an injury forced him out of the lineup. Entering his senior year Ballentine has an offer from DePauw.

TJ Caldwell, WR, Hobart

Caldwell owns a pair of Division II offers from Findlay and Southwest Baptist. A move from Calumet to Hobart should get him more looks against better competition this year.

Pat Clacks III, WR

Clacks, a three-star prospect, spent last season at Andrean. The sure-handed, versatile wideout has offers from a slew of Power 5 programs including Cal and Iowa.

Justin Clark, QB, Valparaiso

Clark showed he had what it takes to play at the next level last year, leading the Vikings to a Class 5A state championship. The Valpo QB owns an offer from NAIA St. Francis.

Paul Clark, OL/DL, Crown Point

Paul Clark will see time on both sides on the ball in 2023. The Bulldogs lineman will suit up for Buffalo next fall as one of a handful of Region players going Division I.

William Clark, LB, Crown Point

William Clark will join his twin brother Paul with the Bulls next fall. The opportunity to play together at the next level was the No. 1 factor in the brothers' decision, they said.

Nick Davenport, QB, Whiting

The Oilers dual-threat quarterback has six offers under his belt from schools like North Park and Culver-Stockton. A strong season with Whiting could cement his status as a college prospect.

Travis Davis II, RB, Valparaiso

Davis missed the heart of the season last year for the Vikings but made up for lost time come the playoffs. Valparaiso's postseason hero has an offer from Division III Carthage.

Landen Delich, WR/DB, Crown Point

The Mid-American Conference will have plenty of Region flair next year and Delich is just one of those heading to the FBS conference. The Crown Point wideout and corner has committed to Toledo.

Owen Denny, K/P, Lake Central

Denny is one of the area's premier specialists. While the LC kicker also plays tight end, it appears his future will be using his leg. Denny has taken visits to Division I programs.

Terrelle Elmore, DL, Merrillville

Anyone who's faced the Pirates knows how destructive Elmore can be. The Merrillville defensive lineman will take those talents to Eastern Michigan to frustrate Division I offensive lineman next fall.

Collin Foy, DL, Hanover Central

Hanover Central will face tougher competition in 2023 after a move to the Northwest Crossroads Conference giving Foy a chance to go up against bigger offensive lines. Foy holds a Division I offer from Western Illinois.

Bradley Gibson, LB, Hobart

Gibson's brother Trey graduated this spring and is playing for Marian. Now its the younger Gibson's turn to impress college scouts. Bradley already holds offers from Division II Findlay among others.

Jaden Hart, RB, Michigan City

Hart is one of the Region's Power 5 commits. The Syracuse signee has made a habit of frustrating defenses in his time at Michigan City.

Matt Hofer, OL, Valparaiso

During the Vikings state-title run, Hofer didn't get much credit but Valpo's big tackle cleared a lot of space for Bill Marshall's run-heavy approach. Hofer is heading to Division I Toledo with Crown Point's Landen Delich.

Seamus Malaski, TE/DL, Crown Point

Malaski can do it all. A state champ in the discuss, Malaski also plays basketball and has turned himself into quite the football recruit. He received an offer from Butler.

Jeffrey Meschede, OL, Crown Point

Crown Point scored a lot of points last year and its All-State o-lineman had a lot to do with it. Meschede has offers from a handful of Division III schools.

Dion Smith, DL, Michigan City

Smith is a wrecking ball on the defensive line. That ability earned him Division I interest as he's a Ball State commit.

Jonny Sorensen, QB, Hobart

Sorensen spent last season at Lake Central before transferring to Hobart this offseason. He owns a Division I offer from Bowling Green.

Ty Veen, LB, Valparaiso

Veen is one of the best linebackers in the state. A part of last season's stout, title-winning defense, Veen has offers from some quality Division III and NAIA programs.

Tyler VerSchure, DB, Valparaiso

VerSchure caught just about everything thrown his way last year. The only catch? He was a defensive back. VerSchure's ball-hawking ability has made him the target of some Division III schools, though he also could choose track and field at the next level.

Xavier Williams, RB, Lake Central

Saving the best for last? Maybe. 247 ranks the three-star Williams as the top player from the area. He's committed to head to the Big Ten and play for Iowa in 2024.

