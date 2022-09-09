Region football game suspended after threat of violence

Spectators evacuate the stands at TF South's Padjen Field shortly before the start of the second half of Friday night's matchup between TF South and TF North football in Lansing. Police said a threat of violence was reported, prompting the evacuation.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
With helmets raised above their heads, TF South football players prepare to square off against TF North in Lansing on Friday evening.
TF South officials said the game will be resumed at 4 p.m. Saturday and attendance will be limited to parents.
TF South was leading 6-0 on Tommy Rolling's 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
TF South coach Bob Padjen said he told his players: "Society's changed and sometimes they throw you curveballs, and you've got to adapt.
"Our kids know that we've got to worry about ourselves. We talked about that all week. That's just the people in our unit and that's what we're playing for. It's different, just different."
Stopping the game was an easy call, Padjen said.
"You don't take any chances with this kind of stuff. Whether it's the North side or the South side, the kids are special, and the district did the right thing. If there's a threat, then OK (suspend the game). There's a lot of wacky people out there."
It was the second time in three weeks TF North had a game disrupted. The Meteors were leading Chicago Carver 12-0 in the second quarter of their season opener Aug. 26 when a power failure at TF North knocked out the field lights. That game was not resumed, and was declared a win for the Meteors.
"You've had your first three games and we've only played a game and three quarters," North interim coach Jason Richardson said.
Like Padjen, he fully supported the decision to pause the game.
"It's all about the safety of the kids and the fans," Richardson said. "It's all about safety."
