Region football game suspended after threat of violence

LANSING — The District 215 rivalry football game between host TF South and TF North was suspended at halftime on Friday after police said they were alerted to a threat of violence.

The clock had run down to zero after the dance team and band completed their halftime performances when the public address announcer asked fans to leave the stadium "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Lansing police Chief Al Phillips said, "We were told that a TF North teacher was told there could be some type of violence" at the game, and that officials from both schools agreed to halt play.

Phillips said Lansing and Calumet City police would investigate the incident.

"We will always take precautions to keep people safe," Phillips said.

The field was cleared, with both teams heading inside the school. After a few minutes, TF North players, coaches and support staff left the building and boarded their buses.

TF South officials said the game will be resumed at 4 p.m. Saturday and attendance will be limited to parents.

TF South was leading 6-0 on Tommy Rolling's 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

TF South coach Bob Padjen said he told his players: "Society's changed and sometimes they throw you curveballs, and you've got to adapt.

"Our kids know that we've got to worry about ourselves. We talked about that all week. That's just the people in our unit and that's what we're playing for. It's different, just different."

Stopping the game was an easy call, Padjen said.

"You don't take any chances with this kind of stuff. Whether it's the North side or the South side, the kids are special, and the district did the right thing. If there's a threat, then OK (suspend the game). There's a lot of wacky people out there."

It was the second time in three weeks TF North had a game disrupted. The Meteors were leading Chicago Carver 12-0 in the second quarter of their season opener Aug. 26 when a power failure at TF North knocked out the field lights. That game was not resumed, and was declared a win for the Meteors.

"You've had your first three games and we've only played a game and three quarters," North interim coach Jason Richardson said.

Like Padjen, he fully supported the decision to pause the game.

"It's all about the safety of the kids and the fans," Richardson said. "It's all about safety."