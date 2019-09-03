Ryan Walsh has been waiting more than two years for a chance to breakout as Andrean’s lead running back.
When that chance finally came last Friday against Hanover Central, the junior running back knew exactly how to commemorate the occasion. Walsh ran for 302 yards and five touchdowns in the 44-23 win over the Wildcats and he didn’t forget who helped get him there.
“My dad likes to tailgate before the games and he had some leftover chicken,” Walsh said. “I made sure that I fed my offensive line after what they did to help me out.”
While the offensive line helped setup some lengthy runs, including a 76-yard touchdown against Hanover Central, Walsh has been putting in the work since his freshman year to be ready when his number was called. Walsh scored two touchdowns in his varsity debut against Bishop Noll in the fall of 2017 and he surpassed 100 yards for the first time in a sectional playoff win over Wheeler later that season.
“Ryan has always been a very determined player,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “His older brother, River, was a 3-year starter for us and Ryan has always been fighting for his own name. He’s had that chip on his shoulder.”
Walsh split time between running back and linebacker as a sophomore, ceding carries to seniors Andrew Benton and Zack Merrill. Walsh led the team with seven sacks and was second with 65 tackles, but he still wanted the chance to shine at running back. Once the offseason hit, Walsh attacked each day with that purpose in mind.
“It was just about improving every single day and being ready for that opportunity,” Walsh said. “I just want to put my best forward every day at practice.”
Walsh has 393 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through the first two weeks of this year and he’s added a sack to go with nine tackles. None of this has been a surprise to Skinner, who has been keeping an eye on Walsh for the last two years.
“Credit the offensive line for sealing the blocks and then once he was through to the second level, he wasn’t going to be stopped,” Skinner said. “Then he’d get to that third level, into the safeties and the corners and he’d lower a shoulder and he’d be gone. He’s been great for us so far.”
South spreads it out: It's a new day at TF South, where coach Bob Padjen has drawn from the wide-open offensive schemes becoming so popular in the college game.
That's a change from what the Rebels did under Tom Padjen, who was their head coach for 40 seasons before handing the reins to his brother on 2017.
South took more of a grind-it-out approach in those days. But with a roster packed with speedy playmakers, it makes sense now to spread the field.
"He'll probably cringe when he sees five guys trying to block six or seven," Bob said jokingly of his brother. "We're going to take advantage of some of our guys out in space."
That worked out well last Friday, when the Rebels opened their season with a 48-7 road win over Gavit.
"The offense was dynamic," Bob Padjen said. "Our young quarterback, Isaiah Lewis, had some nice runs, a few nice throws. … He played pretty well as a first-game starter."
The Rebels will play another Indiana team Friday in their home opener when Highland (1-1) comes to Lansing.
Times Night/Sports Editor Mike Clark contributed to this story.