Region prep football scoreboard, sectionals

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Indiana

Class 4A

Sectional 17

First Round

Griffith 47, at Gavit 13, FINAL

Lowell 63, West Side 0, FINAL, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)

Highland 24, EC Central 21, FINAL

Hobart 42, Morton 21, FINAL, WEFM-FM (95.9) www.rrsn.com, WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports

Sectional 18

First Round

New Prairie 56, at South Bend Riley 13

Culver Academies 44, South Bend Clay 0, FINAL

South Bend St. Joseph 56, Logansport 13, FINAL

Plymouth 54, Kankakee Valley 28, FINAL

Class 3A

Sectional 25

First Round

Twin Lakes 63, Hanover Central 35, FINAL

Knox 56, at Clark 0, 4th Q

Calumet 69, Hammond 0, FINAL

River Forest 57, Benton Central 26, FINAL

Class 2A

Sectional 33

First Round

Rensselaer 48, Wheeler 6, FINAL

Boone Grove 44, Whiting 7, FINAL

Andrean 41, Bowman 0, FINAL

Class A

Sectional 41

First Round

South Central 34, West Central 0, FINAL

Culver Community 60, Lake Station 14, FINAL

North Judson 61, South Newton 16, FINAL

Winamac 45, Roosevelt 0, FINAL

Illinois

(Regular-season games)

Marian Catholic 43, Leo 12, FINAL

Hillcrest 30, T.F. North 7, FINAL

The Times Football Top 10 

