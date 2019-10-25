Region prep football scoreboard, sectionals

Friday
Indiana
Class 4A
Sectional 17
First Round
Griffith 47, at Gavit 13, FINAL
Lowell 63, West Side 0, FINAL, WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com (video)
Highland 24, EC Central 21, FINAL
Hobart 42, Morton 21, FINAL, WEFM-FM (95.9) www.rrsn.com, WRTW-FM (90.5), Regionsports.com & Facebook.com/regionsports
Sectional 18
First Round
New Prairie 56, at South Bend Riley 13
Culver Academies 44, South Bend Clay 0, FINAL
South Bend St. Joseph 56, Logansport 13, FINAL
Plymouth 54, Kankakee Valley 28, FINAL
Class 3A
Sectional 25
First Round
Twin Lakes 63, Hanover Central 35, FINAL
Knox 56, at Clark 0, 4th Q
Calumet 69, Hammond 0, FINAL
River Forest 57, Benton Central 26, FINAL
Class 2A
Sectional 33
First Round
Rensselaer 48, Wheeler 6, FINAL
Boone Grove 44, Whiting 7, FINAL
Andrean 41, Bowman 0, FINAL
Class A
Sectional 41
First Round
South Central 34, West Central 0, FINAL
Culver Community 60, Lake Station 14, FINAL
North Judson 61, South Newton 16, FINAL
Winamac 45, Roosevelt 0, FINAL
Illinois
(Regular-season games)
Marian Catholic 43, Leo 12, FINAL
Hillcrest 30, T.F. North 7, FINAL
