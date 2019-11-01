You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, sectionals

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Semifinals

Lake Central 7, Crown Point 7, 2Q

Merrillville 7, Lafayette Jefferson 0, 1Q

Sectional 2

Semifinals

Portage at Penn --

Warsaw 14, Chesterton 14, 2Q

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Semifinals

LaPorte at Michigan City, --

Valparaiso 21, Munster 0, 1Q

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Semifinals

Lowell at Griffith, --

Hobart 14, Highland 0, 1Q

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Semifinals

Twin Lakes at Knox, --

River Forest 7, Calumet 6, 2Q

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Semifinals

Andrean 14, Boone Grove 0, 1Q

North Newton at Rensselaer, --

Class A

Sectional 41

Semifinals

South Central vs. Culver Community, --

North Judson at Winamac, --

ILLINOIS

First round

Class 7A

TF South at Yorkville, --

Class 5A

Marian Catholic at Sterling, --

