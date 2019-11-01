Region prep football scoreboard, sectionals

Class 6A
Sectional 1
Semifinals
Lake Central 7, Crown Point 7, 2Q
Merrillville 7, Lafayette Jefferson 0, 1Q
Sectional 2
Semifinals
Portage at Penn --
Warsaw 14, Chesterton 14, 2Q
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Semifinals
LaPorte at Michigan City, --
Valparaiso 21, Munster 0, 1Q
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Semifinals
Lowell at Griffith, --
Hobart 14, Highland 0, 1Q
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Semifinals
Twin Lakes at Knox, --
River Forest 7, Calumet 6, 2Q
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Semifinals
Andrean 14, Boone Grove 0, 1Q
North Newton at Rensselaer, --
Class A
Sectional 41
Semifinals
South Central vs. Culver Community, --
North Judson at Winamac, --
ILLINOIS
First round
Class 7A
TF South at Yorkville, --
Class 5A
Marian Catholic at Sterling, --