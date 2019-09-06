You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 3

Friday

Hammond 0, S.B. Clay, 0 1st Q

Bowman Academy 0, Marian Catholic 0, 1st Q

S.B. Washington 0, Kankakee Valley 0, 1st Q

Julian 0, T.F. North, 1st Q

West Side 0, Mishawaka 0, 1st Q

Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Culver Academy, 7 p.m.

Highland at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Morton, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

 

