Region prep football scoreboard, Week 3

Friday
Hammond 0, S.B. Clay, 0 1st Q
Bowman Academy 0, Marian Catholic 0, 1st Q
S.B. Washington 0, Kankakee Valley 0, 1st Q
Julian 0, T.F. North, 1st Q
West Side 0, Mishawaka 0, 1st Q
Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Culver Academy, 7 p.m.
Highland at T.F. South, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Clark, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Portage
7. Andrean
7. Lowell
9. Boone Grove