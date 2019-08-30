You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 2

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

West Side 0, Indpls. Attucks 0, 1st Q

Culver Community 8, South Central 0, 1st Q

Penn 14, LaPorte 6, 2nd Q

Warsaw 10, Michigan City 0, 2nd Q

Boone Grove 0, River Forest 0, 1st Q

E.C. Central 0, Bowman 0, 1st Q

Hanover Central 0, Andrean 0, 1st Q

Highland 0, Crown Point 0, 1st Q

Hobart 0, Merrillville 0, 1st Q

Kankakee Valley 0.Wheeler 0,1st Q

Lake Station 0, Clark 0, 1st Q

Portage 7, Lowell 0, 1st Q

Morton 0, Lake Central 0, 1st Q

Chesterton 7, Munster 0, 1st Q

Reavis 0, Hammond 0, 1st Q

TF North 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, 1st Q

TF South 0, Gavit 0, 1st Q.

Valparaiso 0, Griffith 0, 1st Q

Calumet at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Whiting at Evansville Mater Dei, 4 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

