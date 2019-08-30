Region prep football scoreboard, Week 2

Friday
West Side 0, Indpls. Attucks 0, 1st Q
Culver Community 8, South Central 0, 1st Q
Penn 14, LaPorte 6, 2nd Q
Warsaw 10, Michigan City 0, 2nd Q
Boone Grove 0, River Forest 0, 1st Q
E.C. Central 0, Bowman 0, 1st Q
Hanover Central 0, Andrean 0, 1st Q
Highland 0, Crown Point 0, 1st Q
Hobart 0, Merrillville 0, 1st Q
Kankakee Valley 0.Wheeler 0,1st Q
Lake Station 0, Clark 0, 1st Q
Portage 7, Lowell 0, 1st Q
Morton 0, Lake Central 0, 1st Q
Chesterton 7, Munster 0, 1st Q
Reavis 0, Hammond 0, 1st Q
TF North 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0, 1st Q
TF South 0, Gavit 0, 1st Q.
Valparaiso 0, Griffith 0, 1st Q
Calumet at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Whiting at Evansville Mater Dei, 4 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Michigan City
3. Merrillville
4. Lowell
5. Crown Point
6. Highland
7. Chesterton
8. Andrean
9. Whiting
10. Hobart