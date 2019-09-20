You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
web only

Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5

  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Boone Grove 26, Wheeler 0, Q3

Kankakee Valley 14, Lowell 6, Q3 

Highland 13, Munster 3, Q3

Hobart 26, Andrean 0, Q3

Marian Catholic 35, St. Joseph at Elmhurst College 0, Q2

Merrillville 46, Michigan City 7, Q3

Portage 7, Crown Point 7, Q3

River Forest 42, Whiting 0, Q2

T.F. North 7,  T.F. South 2, Q2

Valparaiso 23, Chesterton 0, Q2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Gavit 18, E.C. Central 13, HALF

Griffith 7, Hanover Central 7, Q1

Lake Central 0, at LaPorte 0, Q1

South Central 0, Calumet 0, Q1

West Side 0, Morton 0, Q1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Bowman at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Clark vs. Hammond (at Morton), 7 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts