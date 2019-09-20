Region prep football scoreboard, Week 5

Boone Grove 26, Wheeler 0, Q3
Kankakee Valley 14, Lowell 6, Q3
Highland 13, Munster 3, Q3
Marian Catholic 35, St. Joseph at Elmhurst College 0, Q2
Merrillville 46, Michigan City 7, Q3
Portage 7, Crown Point 7, Q3
River Forest 42, Whiting 0, Q2
T.F. North 7, T.F. South 2, Q2
Valparaiso 23, Chesterton 0, Q2
Gavit 18, E.C. Central 13, HALF
Griffith 7, Hanover Central 7, Q1
Lake Central 0, at LaPorte 0, Q1
South Central 0, Calumet 0, Q1
West Side 0, Morton 0, Q1
Bowman at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Clark vs. Hammond (at Morton), 7 p.m.
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
5. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. TF South
8. Boone Grove
9. Lake Central
10. Calumet
