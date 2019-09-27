You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Note: A number of schools have adjusted their schedules for games tonight due to the weather. Keep checking back for updates.

Friday

Bowman at River Forest, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)

EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lemont at T.F. North, 5:30 p.m. (start time moved up)

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)

Reavis at T.F. South, 5:30 p.m. (start time moved up)

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Danville (Ill.) at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Benet at Benedictine Univ., noon

Hammond at West Side, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday

Whiting at Wheeler, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday

