Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6

Note: A number of schools have adjusted their schedules for games tonight due to the weather. Keep checking back for updates.
Bowman at River Forest, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)
EC Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lemont at T.F. North, 5:30 p.m. (start time moved up)
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6 p.m. (start time moved up)
Reavis at T.F. South, 5:30 p.m. (start time moved up)
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Danville (Ill.) at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Benet at Benedictine Univ., noon
Hammond at West Side, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday
Whiting at Wheeler, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. Boone Grove
8. Calumet
9. Hobart
10. Clark
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!