You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking web only top story

Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Note: A number of schools rescheduled their games for today due to yesterday's weather. Check here for updates. 

Friday

Merrillville 7, LaPorte 0, HALF

Michigan City 0,  Lake Central 0, 1st Q

Chesterton 19, Portage 7,  3rd Q

River Forest 22, Bowman 14, HALF

Calumet at Griffith, postponed, makeup TBD

EC Central at Clark, postponed to noon Saturday

Gavit at Morton, postponed, makeup TBD

Hanover Central vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday

Lake Station at South Central, postponed, makeup TBD

Lemont at TF North, postponed to to 1 p.m. Saturday     

Marian Catholic vs. Benet at Benedictine University, noon

Munster at Andrean, postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday at Munster

Reavis at TF South, postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday

Valparaiso at Crown Point, postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday

Whiting at Wheeler, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday

The Times Football Top 10

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts