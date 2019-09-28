Region prep football scoreboard, Week 6

Note: A number of schools rescheduled their games for today due to yesterday's weather. Check here for updates.
Merrillville 7, LaPorte 0, HALF
Michigan City 0, Lake Central 0, 1st Q
Chesterton 19, Portage 7, 3rd Q
River Forest 22, Bowman 14, HALF
Calumet at Griffith, postponed, makeup TBD
EC Central at Clark, postponed to noon Saturday
Gavit at Morton, postponed, makeup TBD
Hanover Central vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday
Lake Station at South Central, postponed, makeup TBD
Lemont at TF North, postponed to to 1 p.m. Saturday
Marian Catholic vs. Benet at Benedictine University, noon
Munster at Andrean, postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday at Munster
Reavis at TF South, postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday
Valparaiso at Crown Point, postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday
Whiting at Wheeler, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. Boone Grove
8. Calumet
9. Hobart
10. Clark
