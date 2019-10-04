You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Indpls. Attucks at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Eisenhower at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

DePaul Prep at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

 

