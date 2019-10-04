Region prep football scoreboard, Week 7

Indpls. Attucks at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
DePaul Prep at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. Boone Grove
8. Calumet
9. Hobart
10. Clark
