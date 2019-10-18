Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9

Indpls. Howe at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hammond at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
South Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
T.F. North at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.
St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. Boone Grove
8. Calumet
9. Hobart
10. Clark
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!