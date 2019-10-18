You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
web only alert urgent

Region prep football scoreboard, Week 9

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Indpls. Howe at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

South Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Tinley Park, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Oak Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.

St. Ignatius at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10 

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts