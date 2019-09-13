Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4

Boone Grove at E.C. Central, --
Clark at Lake Station, --
Crown Point 3, Lake Central 0, HALFTIME
Culver Academy at Hobart, --
Griffith 14, Lowell 14, HALFTIME
Hanover Central 14, River Forest 0, 2Q
LaPorte 0, Chesterton 21, HALFTIME
Michigan City 21, Valparaiso 21, 2Q
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, --
Portage 0, Merrillville 26, HALFTIME
Wheeler 7, South Central 21, 2Q
Whiting 0, Calumet 28, HALFTIME
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, --
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
5. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. TF South
8. Boone Grove
9. Lake Central
10. Calumet
