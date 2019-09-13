You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 4

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Bremen at T.F. North, --

Andrean at Hammond, --

Boone Grove at E.C. Central, --

Bowman at West Side, --

Clark at Lake Station, --

Crown Point 3, Lake Central 0, HALFTIME

Culver Academy at Hobart, --

Gavit at Highland, --

Griffith 14, Lowell 14, HALFTIME

Hanover Central 14, River Forest 0, 2Q

LaPorte 0, Chesterton 21, HALFTIME

Lemont at T.F. South, --

Michigan City 21, Valparaiso 21, 2Q

Morton 28, Munster 0, 1Q

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, --

Portage 0, Merrillville 26, HALFTIME

Wheeler 7, South Central 21, 2Q

Whiting 0, Calumet 28, HALFTIME

Marian Central at Marian Catholic, --

