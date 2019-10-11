Region prep football scoreboard, Week 8

Andrean 3, Lowell 0, HALF
Calumet 22, River Forest 0, 2nd Q
Chesterton 27, Crown Point 7, HALF
Hobart 65, Munster 0, HALF
Kankakee Valley 7, Highland 0, 1st Q
Merrillville 14, Lake Central 14, 2nd Q
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Michigan City 7, LaPorte 3, 1st Q
Morton 14, E.C. Central 3, 2nd Q
Valparaiso 24, Portage 7, 3rd Q
Hammond 0, Gavit 0, 1st Q
The Times Football Top 10
The Times Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Michigan City
4. Chesterton
4. Crown Point
6. Morton
7. Boone Grove
8. Calumet
9. Hobart
10. Clark
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!