Region prep football scoreboard, Week 8

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday

Andrean 3, Lowell 0, HALF

Calumet 22, River Forest 0, 2nd Q

Chesterton 27, Crown Point 7, HALF

Hobart 65, Munster 0, HALF

Kankakee Valley 7, Highland 0, 1st Q

Merrillville 14, Lake Central 14, 2nd Q

Michigan City 7, LaPorte 3, 1st Q

Morton 14, E.C. Central 3, 2nd Q 

Valparaiso 24, Portage 7, 3rd Q

Hammond 0, Gavit 0, 1st Q

