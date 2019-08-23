Region prep football scoreboard, Week 1

Friday's Games
Boone Grove 42, John Glenn 21
Calumet 46, Bowman 28
Chesterton 21, Hobart 13
Columbia City 20, Gavit 16
Hanover Central 34, E.C. Central 6
Highland 19, Morton 18, FINAL
Lake Central 37, Munster 7
Lowell 21, Crown Point 19
Merrillville 48, Andrean 20
Michigan City 60, Griffith 7
Mishawaka 42, Portage 27
New Prairie 48, LaPorte 14
Rensselaer 13, Kankakee Valley 9
South Bend Washington 21, Hammond 0
Triton 26, South Central 24
Valparaiso 34, Penn 14
Wheeler 17, River Forest 0
Saturday's Game
Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.