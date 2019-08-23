You are the owner of this article.
Region prep football scoreboard, Week 1

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Boone Grove 42, John Glenn 21

Calumet 46, Bowman 28

Chesterton 21, Hobart 13

Columbia City 20, Gavit 16

Hanover Central 34, E.C. Central 6

Highland 19, Morton 18, FINAL

Lake Central 37, Munster 7

Lowell 21, Crown Point 19

Merrillville 48, Andrean 20

Michigan City 60, Griffith 7

Mishawaka 42, Portage 27

New Prairie 48, LaPorte 14

Rensselaer 13, Kankakee Valley 9

South Bend Washington 21, Hammond 0

Triton 26, South Central 24

Valparaiso 34, Penn 14

Wheeler 17, River Forest 0

Saturday's Game

Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.

