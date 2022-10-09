Region teams learn sectional draws

With the IHSAA football sectional pairings being announced on Sunday, Region teams learned their paths to a possible state title — and in Andrean’s case, its path to defending its Class 2A championship.
The Times No. 5 and 2A No. 2 59ers will start the postseason with a bye before taking on the winner of LaVille and Whiting in the second round.
“Its bittersweet,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner. “I’ve never been a fan of the bye and the chance to lose your rhythm, but it is an opportunity to work on things for a couple of weeks.”
LaVille currently stands at 8-0 and sits one spot behind Andrean in the Class 2A rankings at No. 3.
“I’ve been doing this for long enough to know that you’re going to have to have to play everybody,” Skinner said. “Whenever that is, you have to be ready to play teams in a position to win it all.”
Times No. 1 and Class 6A No. 7 Crown Point will travel to Portage to open its sectional. The Bulldogs handled business against Portage earlier this season with a 42-7 win.
“There’s two ways of looking at it,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said, “you know them, but they also know you and have film on you.”
The Bulldogs are seeking their first sectional championship since 2018.
“You know no matter who you play, you’re going to have to play two good games to win,” Buzea said. “We won’t mention (the sectional) this week at all.
“We talked as a team Friday. We said, ‘We’ll watch it, but we’re still playing for something really important Friday night.’”
Lake Central — the eighth-ranked team by the Times — will play 6-2 Lafayette Jefferson on the other side of Crown Point’s sectional bracket.
After making the move to Class 5A this season, Merrillville will look to start another deep postseason run with a matchup with Munster before playing the winner of Times No. 9 Hammond Central and Morton.
Times No. 5 Valparaiso draws LaPorte while Michigan City will take on Chesterton in the other side of the bracket. The Wolves ended the Vikings season prematurely last season with and upset, double overtime win in the regional round.
Times No. 3 Hanover Central drew 5-3 Rensselaer in the first round, avoiding undefeated 3A No. 1 West Lafayette and undefeated Times No. 7 Calumet until the sectional championship if either were to make it.
Times No. 6 Hobart will take on West Side in its first-round game. The Brickies will avoid 4A No. 5 New Prairie until the sectional title game if both make it that far. New Prairie faces off against Kankakee Valley in the first round. The winner will then face the winner of Lowell and Culver Academies.
FOOTBALL RECAP: Crown Point stays perfect, Merrillville survives, West Side clinches conference
JJ Johnson, Crown Point beat Chesterton to stay perfect
CROWN POINT — It took a few drives on Friday night, but once JJ Johnson and Crown Point got things going, they didn’t look back, winning 41-21.
Chesterton’s defense stifled the running attack of the Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 Dunekand Athletic Conference) on the first two possessions of the game. Then, when Crown Point got the ball for the third time, Johnson did what’s he’s done all year long.
“They brought it to us for sure,” Johnson said. “I think they came out with way more energy than we did. We had a fire lit under us. We tried to open up the pass game a little bit and then run holes opened up more too.”
Johnson got Crown Point into scoring position with a 26-yard, back-shoulder throw to Raymond Santiago on the team’s third drive. It was then Johnson’s legs that capped the drive as the quarterback carried the ball up the middle three times, ending in a 1-yard touchdown.
From there on out it was the Johnson show. The senior added two more touchdowns on the ground from 6 and 2 yards out respectively.
Chesterton (3-5, 2-4 DAC) hung around with its offense scoring 21 points to keep pace. At the end of the day, Crown Point’s high-powered offense was too much to overcome.
Johnson and the Bulldogs — who hang their hat on the running game — also showcased their ability to throw the ball. Midway through the second frame Johnson flashed his arm talent, connecting with Landen Delich on a 32-yard touchdown down the seam of the Trojans’ defense.
The ball didn’t hit the ground much for Johnson as he went 14-for-16 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown.
“He threw some really nice balls to get some people open,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said. “I think he’s out to prove to people that he’s more than just a runner, he’s a quarterback — good leader. He threw the ball exceptionally well last week and had some more nice passes this week.
“I’m not trading him for anybody.”
Delich was a popular target for Johnson’s deep ball. On top of the 32-yard score, Delich also reeled in catches of 20 and 35 yards part of his five catches for 100 yards.
Sebastian Boswell guided the Trojans offense to three scores, throwing for 183 yards, including two long fade balls — one a 22-yard score and a second 35-yard pitch and catch to set up his team on the 1-yard line for another score.
A kickoff return for a touchdown by Santiago early in the second half and a 65-yard pick-six as time expired were the icing on the cake the Bulldogs needed to complete the win.
With the victory, Crown Point clinches at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference crown. It’s the first time the Bulldogs can say that since 2006.
“It is one of our goals,” Buzea said of the conference title. “We have five goals and that’s the second one on our board. … We’re very proud of that fact.”
The Bulldogs will look to finish their undefeated regular season next Friday against Michigan City.
Merrillville gets past Lake Central
MERRILLVILLE — Two fumbles in the red zone. Two long runs given up. Six penalties for 55 yards.
Merrillville made the sort of mistakes coach Brad Seiss says his team can’t afford if it wants to make a deep run in the Class 5A tournament. But the Pirates managed to do the most important thing by the end of Friday night.
Win.
“We stuck together tonight,” senior linebacker Phillip Roche said after Merrillville defeated Lake Central 24-10. “It wasn’t perfect but we did what we needed to do.”
Roche and the Merrillville defense twice allowed Lake Central junior running back Xavier Williams to break through for large gains and twice paid for it.
Williams’s 57 yarder on his third touch set up a field goal midway through the first quarter in response to Merrillville’s three-play, 49-yard opening touchdown drive that ended with senior quarterback Jaylen Thomas punching a run in from 1 yard away.
Late in the first half, Williams broke free for a 63-yard touchdown drive to bring the game to its 14-10 Merrillville halftime advantage. Pirate sophomore receiver John Peters hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception from Thomas midway through the second quarter.
Those two Williams carries accounted for 120 of Lake Central’s 150 yards in the first half. The Indians (4-4, 3-3) totaled just 71 total yards of offense in the game beyond those two carries.
Merrillville, meanwhile, moved the ball with ease. The Pirates (7-1, 5-1) racked up 518 yards but struggled the closer they got to the end zone. The Pirates fumbled twice on two red zone trips in the third quarter before Marshall put the game away with a 13-yard rushing score with 1:33 left in the third.
“We gave them life in the end of the half and we had those two turnovers before we could really extend it to a two-score lead but then we finally did,” Seiss said. “Justin Marshall played great. The defense played great. We did what we needed to do.”
Roche himself saved four points early. He made up about 5 yards and lunged for a shoe-string tackle of Williams to save a would-be touchdown midway through the first quarter on a drive Lake Central settled for a field goal on.
Roche, a 247Sports three-star prospect, plays almost everywhere in the secondary. At times he lined up at free safety. Other times strong. He even shaded around at linebacker and after convincing during the offseason plays some offense, too. He caught two passes for 18 yards to go along with four tackles.
Roche holds scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Purdue. A leader on the Pirates defense, he intends to make a commitment in the coming weeks.
Where does he see himself playing in college?
“Anywhere,” he said. “I like (playing multiple spots). It allows me to use a lot of my different talents.”
Thomas finished the night 16-of-28 passing for 269 yards. Marshall remained his favored target, having caught eight passes for 124 yards to go along with 28 rushes for 207 yards. Williams ran 18 times for 142 yards to lead Lake Central.
“We’ve had so many games where we haven’t faced as much adversity as this,” Seiss said. “It’s good to fight through that stuff because that’s what it’s like in the playoffs. It’s good to win when we didn’t necessarily play well and step up when we needed to.”
Camajay Griffin-Terrell race past Hammond Central for GLAC title
GARY — Camajay Griffin-Terrell had no idea he ran for 331 yards Friday but the West Side senior running back was pumped when he found out.
“Are you serious? Are you serious? Let’s go,” he said.
The big game came on a big stage, too. The Cougars topped visiting Hammond Central 42-23 to wrap up a Great Lakes Athletic Conference title.
“This has been the goal since Day 1,” first-year West Side coach Alger Boswell said. “The first day I walked in this building, I wrote on the board that we wanted to graduate our players, win a conference championship and represent ourselves, our families and West Side High School in a first-class manner at all times.”
Griffin-Terrell credited the support of the community, including the upgraded football facility at West Side, with this season’s championship-level football.
“Coach (Boswell) gave us a speech in the locker room and we was locked in,” Griffin-Terrell said. “Since freshman to senior year, this is all we wanted. We been having this plan. We put this in our mind the whole time.”
Early on, the offenses were both humming.
The opening drive by Hammond Central (6-2, 2-1) looked easy until it stalled inside the Cougars 10-yard line before Adrian Zendejas hit a 27-yard field goal. The Wolves found the end zone early in the second quarter when Jordan Woods found younger brother Dashawn Woods with a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Dashawn Woods dropped the football as he was tackled but officials ruled it a catch.
West Side (6-2, 3-0) had a heavy reliance on Griffin-Terrell all night. He ran the ball 14 times on the Cougars first 14 plays. He scored twice before the break, the second time on a 61-yard run that gave West Side a jolt of momentum.
“We watched them on tape and they were really good and explosive, especially on offense,” Boswell said. “We knew we had grind them and keep the ball away from them as much as possible because they’ve got guys who can make plays.”
When it was all finished, Griffin-Terrell accounted for 40 of the Cougars 52 rushing attempts. West Side only threw the ball one time.
“Coach builds his offense around his players,” Griffin-Terrell said. “We’ve got a great offensive line this year, just like last year. With our offensive line we do what we do. As you see, we did our thing tonight.”
The Wolves punched back with big plays in the third quarter. First, Ahkeem Harrington broke a 50-yard touchdown run and then Jordan Woods found room on the edge and went 52 yards for a score of his own.
Omarion Youghbor scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trevion Williamson intercepted a pass on the next Hammond Central play, leading to another Youghbor score that sealed the game.
West Side opened the season with two losses but has rattled off five wins since.
“They can never take it away,” Boswell said. “We’re going to hang it up in the gym, in the locker room, and it’ll be there forever.”
PHOTOS: Hammond Central at West Side football
The Wolves and the Cougars met in Great Lakes Athletic Conference action.
Photos by Kale Wilk, The Times
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, right, tries to find a hole on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
West Side's Alonte Alexander, left, fends off Hammond Central's Anthony Smith on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Dashawn Woods, left, is brought down in the end zone by West Side's Davion Chandler on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, left, hands off to Dashawn Woods on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
West Side's Jamari Jefferson reacts after the Cougars recovered a Hammond Central fumble on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
West Side's Cama'Jay Griffin-Terrell, left, looks for room to run on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, left, looks for a hole in West Side's defense on Friday in Gary.
Hammond Central at West Side football
Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, left, evades West Side's LeBarron Burton on Friday in Gary.
Roundup: Calumet, Hanover win to set up Week 9 showdown
The Calumet defense came into Friday's Greater South Shore Conference home game with River Forest allowing just under 10 points per game, good for 19th in the state.
The Warriors didn't do anything to hurt their standing, knocking off the Ingots 25-6 to set up a meeting against fellow GSSC and Sectional 25 unbeaten Hanover Central next week in the regular-season finale.
Calumet senior linebacker David Flores scooped up a River Forest fumble on the Ingots' first play from scrimmage and ran it in from 25 yards out. Junior linebacker Alex Ponce returned another River Forest fumble 69 yards for a TD.
Flores had his second fumble recovery at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter.
Calumet also had a pair of short TD runs by Andrew Marcum, who passed for 175 yards and ran for 43.
River Forest rushed for 238 yards, including Ayden Silver's 1-yard TD run.
With a little more than nine minutes left in the first half, the game was stopped after Calumet defensive lineman Bryan Falls was injured trying to make a tackle.
He was taken to a hospital for further observation. According to Calumet athletic director Sara Kuntarich, Falls was moving his extremities and was alert and talking.
Hanover Central 47, Wheeler 0: Kyle Haessly set a pair of Hanover career records during an easy GSSC win.
Haessly ran 10 times for 143 yards and four touchdowns. He has 46 career rushing touchdowns and 48 touchdowns overall, both program records.
Quarterback Matt Koontz ran four times for 55 yards and two TDs and also passed for a touchdown for Hanover (8-0, 3-0 GSSC South).
Andrean 33, Kankakee Valley 0: Andrean jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a Northwest Crossroads Conference win.
Drayk Bowen scored his first of three touchdowns when he took a swing pass 70 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball for a 7-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Billy Henry scrambled around right end for a 23-yard touchdown.
Andrean (6-2, 4-0 NCC) stretched the advantage to 20-0 when Bowen caught a pass over the middle and outran the defense for a 16-yard TD with 3:22 left in the second quarter. Bowen then added a 4-yard TD run, while JJ Bolz added a 38-yard touchdown carry.
Henry was 9-of-12 passing for 206 yards and two scores. Bowen had two receptions for 18 yards, and Patrick Clacks III hauled in two passes for 82 yards and rushed for 75 yards.
Marco Castro led the Kougars (4-4, 1-3) with 119 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Valparaiso 31, Portage 0: Justin Clark ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game and also threw a 21-yard TD pass in the first half as the host Vikings (5-3, 4-2) cruised to the Duneland Athletic Conference win.
Bremen 27, TF South 14: Christian Streeter threw touchdown passes of 88 yards to DeShawn Hampton and 65 yards to Anthony Listenbee for TF South (2-5, 1-3 South Suburban Blue) in the road loss.
Times Correspondents Paul Honeycutt and Chris Breach contributed to this story.
The Pirates hosted the Indians in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
The Wolves and the Cougars met in Great Lakes Athletic Conference action.
The Bulldogs hosted the Trojans in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.