Region teams learn sectional draws

With the IHSAA football sectional pairings being announced on Sunday, Region teams learned their paths to a possible state title — and in Andrean’s case, its path to defending its Class 2A championship.

The Times No. 5 and 2A No. 2 59ers will start the postseason with a bye before taking on the winner of LaVille and Whiting in the second round.

“Its bittersweet,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner. “I’ve never been a fan of the bye and the chance to lose your rhythm, but it is an opportunity to work on things for a couple of weeks.”

LaVille currently stands at 8-0 and sits one spot behind Andrean in the Class 2A rankings at No. 3.

“I’ve been doing this for long enough to know that you’re going to have to have to play everybody,” Skinner said. “Whenever that is, you have to be ready to play teams in a position to win it all.”

Times No. 1 and Class 6A No. 7 Crown Point will travel to Portage to open its sectional. The Bulldogs handled business against Portage earlier this season with a 42-7 win.

“There’s two ways of looking at it,” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea said, “you know them, but they also know you and have film on you.”

The Bulldogs are seeking their first sectional championship since 2018.

“You know no matter who you play, you’re going to have to play two good games to win,” Buzea said. “We won’t mention (the sectional) this week at all.

“We talked as a team Friday. We said, ‘We’ll watch it, but we’re still playing for something really important Friday night.’”

Lake Central — the eighth-ranked team by the Times — will play 6-2 Lafayette Jefferson on the other side of Crown Point’s sectional bracket.

After making the move to Class 5A this season, Merrillville will look to start another deep postseason run with a matchup with Munster before playing the winner of Times No. 9 Hammond Central and Morton.

Times No. 5 Valparaiso draws LaPorte while Michigan City will take on Chesterton in the other side of the bracket. The Wolves ended the Vikings season prematurely last season with and upset, double overtime win in the regional round.

Times No. 3 Hanover Central drew 5-3 Rensselaer in the first round, avoiding undefeated 3A No. 1 West Lafayette and undefeated Times No. 7 Calumet until the sectional championship if either were to make it.

Times No. 6 Hobart will take on West Side in its first-round game. The Brickies will avoid 4A No. 5 New Prairie until the sectional title game if both make it that far. New Prairie faces off against Kankakee Valley in the first round. The winner will then face the winner of Lowell and Culver Academies.