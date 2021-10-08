Reworked Crown Point defense holds off Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Jeremy Brown was ready to make a play.

With just over a minute left and Crown Point leading Chesterton by a score, the Bulldogs senior made an inside move from his defensive end position and got to Trojans quarterback Chris Mullen for a sack on fourth down.

The play preserved a 14-7 win for the Times No. 8 Bulldogs over No. 3 Chesterton Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference slugfest.

“I had to put my speed out there because I know they can’t beat my speed,” Brown said. “It felt amazing. My teammates put it all out there for me and I’ve got to do the same, bring the same energy."

The teams traded punts for most of the night. A 7-7 score at halftime didn’t change until Crown Point quarterback JJ Johnson punched in a touchdown run with two minutes left in the game. A play earlier, he’d found tight end Seamus Malaski with a 21-yard pass to near the goal line.