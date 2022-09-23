Riley Bank, Lowell spoil Kankakee Valley coach Kirk Kennedy's homecoming

LOWELL — It was a sort of homecoming for Kankakee Valley coach Kirk Kennedy, as he brought his Times No. 9 Kougars to The Inferno on Friday to face Lowell in a Northwest Crossroads Conference battle.

But it was Lowell who celebrated on homecoming night with a 38-29 victory to spoil former Lowell coach Kennedy's return. The Red Devils rode the legs of senior quarterback Riley Bank, who rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

“We were playing for coach (Keith) Kilmer today,” Bank said. “We know this game means a lot to him, and it means a lot to Kennedy. It is really fun for us to battle out here at the Inferno.”

Lowell (3-3, 1-1 NCC) retained the Milk Can trophy in the process, defeating KV for the eighth straight time.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Kilmer said. “It’s been tough. We’ve been good friends for a long time, and you’re good friends with a lot of coaches. Football coaches are friendly. I’m just glad to get it out of the way.”

Bank scored his third touchdown of the night on a 64-yard run to break the game open with 4:59 left in the game and a 38-21 lead. KV simply had no answer for Bank, who also passed for 109 yards.

“It was mostly misdirection, faking with the running back because everyone knows we have great running backs and it just works well with our cutbacks and our blocks,” Bank said

Bank’s long run came after KV (4-2, 1-1) got to within 31-21 on a 3-yard run by Marco Castro and a 2-point conversion pass from Diego Arroyo to Caleb Deardorff with 7:59 left in the game.

Kilmer said Bank is special.

“Sometimes the play call is, ‘Riley get us a first down.’ We know they’re game-planning for him," Kilmer said. "He’s just got a heart of a warrior.”

Lowell got off to a quick start, scoring on its first possession. Bank finished the drive with a 2-yard keeper and a 7-0 lead.

Bank scored again, scrambling around the left end and cutting back up the middle for a 39-yard jaunt and a 14-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Lowell’s next drive stalled deep in Kougar territory, and Caden Britton booted a 22-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Kankakee Valley got on the board when Logan Zander took the ensuing kick off 99 yards for a touchdown. Lowell led 17-6 with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

Lowell upped the advantage to 24-6 on a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle by Christopher Skinner II with 4:04 left in the second quarter.

KV was able to put a drive together and scored on a 10-yard pass from Arroyo to Deardorff on a fourth-down play to cut the deficit to 24-13 with 10 seconds left in the first half.

“The way the game started, we got behind the eight-ball early,” Kennedy said. “Credit Lowell for coming out. We always talk about getting out to a fast start, and tonight our opponents did. Hopefully, we learned a valuable lesson. ... It’s still all about blocking and tackling and which team is the most physical. We got outworked tonight, and they were more physical than us.”

Kennedy coached at Lowell from 1994 to 2009, winning three semistate titles, six regionals, nine sectionals and the 2005 Class 4A state championship.

“Coming into town and seeing everybody was kinda weird, but once the game started it was just like any other game," Kennedy said. "Congratulations to coach Kilmer and his staff. He’s got a good team.”