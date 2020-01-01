Three state finals. Two championships. Countless talented and gracious young athletes, and many dedicated coaches who help them.
I've been privileged to cover all that and more in 2019. It was a great year for Region sports, and an even greater one in terms of the stories I was lucky enough to tell about far bigger happenings — about community and humanity.
Let's celebrate the New Year by running down some of my favorites.
Boone, Wheeler strike out cancer
Probably the most touching story I got to cover was borne from tragedy. Both Wheeler and Boone Grove's softball teams had been hit by cancer in recent years, but they leveraged this old rivalry for good.
Dalaney Rootkie, a junior softball player for Wheeler, was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Jessica Mayer, a senior at Boone Grove and a former softball player herself, had seen her mother die from colon cancer — the third Wolves parent to die since 2015.
So the schools teamed up for a cancer awareness game. One foul line was painted green for Hodgkin lymphoma and the other blue for colon cancer. Rootkie's teammates, the Union Township Middle School National Junior Honor Society and the Lake County Athletic Officials Association raised over $3,000 for her family's medical expenses as fans packed the stands on a beautiful May day.
It was a heartwarming scene — and an event that directly helped those in need.
Marquette, CP girls post dominant seasons
Although they never faced each other, Marquette and Crown Point put together seasons to be proud of.
The Blazers and Bulldogs went back and forth atop The Times Top 10, and both dominated their respective classes and played extremely watchable styles of basketball. While Crown Point bowed out at Class 4A semistate against a juggernaut Hamilton Southeastern team, Marquette cemented itself as an all-time group in Class A with back-to-back titles.
So many talented seniors inevitably suffer crushing postseason defeats to end their careers, so it was hard not to be happy for Marquette's Emma and Sophia Nolan as they went out on top.
Upset of the year: Chesterton boys shock Valpo
This was one of those rare games most will remember because of the team that lost.
My phone buzzed like crazy as I sat court side watching Chesterton build a lead against Valparaiso while the Vikings desperately tried to rally back. I've never had so many people reaching out to me on Twitter during a game asking for updates, updates, updates.
Led by Mr. Basketball finalist Brandon Newman, Valpo seemed destined for a deep postseason run. But Chesterton coach Marc Urban's plan to slow tempo and send two or sometimes three defenders at the Purdue recruit paid off.
The Trojans won their first sectional since 1987, and Newman fell barely short of Bryce Drew on Valpo's career scoring list. It was a jarringly unfitting end to the prep career of a truly electric player and good citizen.
KV community rallies around Williams family
Imagine traveling to Houston for cancer treatment every two weeks while your family remains 1,000 miles away. That was reality for Elisa Williams, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and follicular lymphoma in 2018.
Elisa's son, Wade Williams, was a senior quarterback on Kankakee Valley's football team and the Kougars' starting center on the hardwood. Through the difficulty Elisa Williams and the family went through, Wade somehow kept his commitments on the field of play.
The KV community rallied around Elisa Williams with a “Team Elisa” T-shirt campaign, and the experience pushed Wade Williams to pursue a career in medicine — so that one day, he can help make a difference for families going through tragedies of their own.
Record-breaking Region football season
Just one Region football team made it past regionals in 2018. It was only a matter of time before things regressed to the mean, and that meant a historic 2019 postseason.
Andrean, Hobart, Merrillville and Valparaiso all made semistate in 2019, the first time four Region teams have ever advanced that far in the same postseason. And all four looked darn good in doing so.
Andrean's offense was humming behind Ryan Walsh, Hobart dominated on both sides of the ball, Merrillville knocked off a tough Lafayette Jeff team and exorcised its CP demons and Valparaiso looked as impressive as possible through its first three games. While the Region didn't claim a state title, these four teams and a rising Chesterton squad could have a shot next year.
I'm moving to Nashville for a new job with 247Sports/CBS but was fortunate to witness all these stories and more unfold in 2019. Here's to an even better 2020.