MERRILLVILLE — There was no need to guess.
Merrillville knew Warsaw would run the ball significantly in the Class 6A regional. After all, the Tigers didn’t attempt a pass in their sectional championship victory last week and appeared to be on the same track Friday night at Demarre Stadium.
Then, Warsaw did something unusual.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Amiss not only attempted a pass, he tossed a 64-yard touchdown to senior half back Keagan Larsh to stun the Pirates home crowd and finish off its second straight touchdown drive to open the game.
But despite the Tigers’ hot start, it still wasn’t enough. Merrillville clawed back and used a big performance from quarterback Peter Rodriguez to earn a 42-28 victory and the Pirates’ first regional title since 2012.
“It feels great, man,” Rodriguez said with a smile. “We just kept building upon it — building and building — so that our team could get to a moment like this.”
The senior finished the night with 17 carries for 166 rushing yards and four touchdowns. After falling into a 14-0 hole on Amiss’ touchdown pass to Lash and trailing for most of the first half, Rodriguez scored on a read-option to give the Pirates a 28-21 lead with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.
His 12-yard scamper brought the home crowd to its feet, but Rodriguez’ most impressive run came early in the second half. The senior capped off an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a herculean effort at the goal line. With defenders draped on his back, Rodriguez kept his legs churning and stretched the ball into end zone for a 3-yard score.
“On that play, it was just about having more effort,” Rodriguez said. “The whole week we were just talking about how they play with a lot of effort, so if we knew if we could get more physical than them and play harder than them, then we could get in the end zone.”
As the Pirates closed in on their seventh regional championship, Rodriguez ended his stellar showing with a 32-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. The senior said he was actually supposed to slide on that play, but joked about how he thinks coach Brad Seiss will forgive him for putting more points on the board.
While Rodriguez stole the show on offense, it was defensive end Nick Price who helped Merrillville’s defense get back on track. The senior recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 9-yard line with 4:28 to go in the second quarter. Two plays later, senior running back Darius Schultz scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21 and Merrillville never trailed again.
“We were down, we got the ball back to our offense and we got back going to get this W,” Price said. “We had to adjust. We came back, kept our cool and didn’t panic. We just hunkered down. We have a lot of resiliency, and we had a lot of composure. We just did our thing, man.”
Merrillville will face Carmel on the road in the semistate championship for a chance at its first semistate title in school history. Based off of where his program was two years ago — finishing 1-9 and losing seven straight games to end the season — Seiss believes this year’s team has earned the right to compete for more hardware.
“We played some younger guys and took our lumps,” Seiss said. “Obviously the big fear when we had our poor year was that we’d accept losing. But we didn’t. We worked hard in the weight room and really got after it. Our leadership took over, and obviously we played better football last year and spring-boarded off of that coming into this year.”