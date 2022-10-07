Roundup: Calumet, Hanover win to set up Week 9 showdown

The Calumet defense came into Friday's Greater South Shore Conference home game with River Forest allowing just under 10 points per game, good for 19th in the state.

The Warriors didn't do anything to hurt their standing, knocking off the Ingots 25-6 to set up a meeting against fellow GSSC and Sectional 25 unbeaten Hanover Central next week in the regular-season finale.

Calumet senior linebacker David Flores scooped up a River Forest fumble on the Ingots' first play from scrimmage and ran it in from 25 yards out. Junior linebacker Alex Ponce returned another River Forest fumble 69 yards for a TD.

Flores had his second fumble recovery at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter.

Calumet also had a pair of short TD runs by Andrew Marcum, who passed for 175 yards and ran for 43.

River Forest rushed for 238 yards, including Ayden Silver's 1-yard TD run.

With a little more than nine minutes left in the first half, the game was stopped after Calumet defensive lineman Bryan Falls was injured trying to make a tackle.

He was taken to a hospital for further observation. According to Calumet athletic director Sara Kuntarich, Falls was moving his extremities and was alert and talking.

Hanover Central 47, Wheeler 0: Kyle Haessly set a pair of Hanover career records during an easy GSSC win.

Haessly ran 10 times for 143 yards and four touchdowns. He has 46 career rushing touchdowns and 48 touchdowns overall, both program records.

Quarterback Matt Koontz ran four times for 55 yards and two TDs and also passed for a touchdown for Hanover (8-0, 3-0 GSSC South).

Andrean 33, Kankakee Valley 0: Andrean jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a Northwest Crossroads Conference win.

Drayk Bowen scored his first of three touchdowns when he took a swing pass 70 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball for a 7-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Billy Henry scrambled around right end for a 23-yard touchdown.

Andrean (6-2, 4-0 NCC) stretched the advantage to 20-0 when Bowen caught a pass over the middle and outran the defense for a 16-yard TD with 3:22 left in the second quarter. Bowen then added a 4-yard TD run, while JJ Bolz added a 38-yard touchdown carry.

Henry was 9-of-12 passing for 206 yards and two scores. Bowen had two receptions for 18 yards, and Patrick Clacks III hauled in two passes for 82 yards and rushed for 75 yards.

Marco Castro led the Kougars (4-4, 1-3) with 119 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Valparaiso 31, Portage 0: Justin Clark ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game and also threw a 21-yard TD pass in the first half as the host Vikings (5-3, 4-2) cruised to the Duneland Athletic Conference win.

Bremen 27, TF South 14: Christian Streeter threw touchdown passes of 88 yards to DeShawn Hampton and 65 yards to Anthony Listenbee for TF South (2-5, 1-3 South Suburban Blue) in the road loss.

Times Correspondents Paul Honeycutt and Chris Breach contributed to this story.