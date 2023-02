PORTAGE — Roy Richards doesn't make it very far when walking down the halls at Portage High School.

He's a popular guy. Players need to be introduced to the coaching staff. The weight room needs music cued up — rock only, of course. His job never stops.

"Come June, we're going to have 70 kids that we've met," Richards said, "that they know where their positions are, that they've worked out, that they've met all of our coaches, that they know the schedule.

"It's going to take a little time, but we're right on track."

Richards' pinballing around the gym appears to be the work of a maniacally social man looking to introduce himself to as many people as possible. But, for Richards, there is a method to the madness.

Portage named Richards as its next head football coach Feb. 1. Since then, he hasn't stopped.

With basketball still in season and spring sports on the horizon, Richards doesn't want to step on any toes. A large number of Portage's football team are multi-sport athletes, so Richards hasn't gotten the team together for a meeting yet but has instead taken to a guerrilla introduction campaign.

Does it look exhausting? Yes. Richards wishes he could spend prep periods and downtime in his office, but instead he's walking the halls, getting his face in front of as many people as he can.

It's Richards' energy that is at the center of what he's trying to create at Portage. It's part of what drew the administration to him. It's his energy and his passion and his love that he hopes translates to Friday nights and makes students and community members want to be a part of it.

He's applied and interviewed for the Portage job four different times over the years. Needless to say, he didn't need any convincing when the job was offered to him.

"You almost hope no one reads this," Richards said, "or they'll say, 'damn, this guy would've done this for less.' But that's kind of the way it is. When they were offering me the job, I was covering up the phone so they can't hear me laughing and jumping up and down.

"It's one of those things where they had me at hello, you know? You had me at would you coach?"

Richards knows the Duneland Athletic Conference will be tough. He comes to Portage from Phil Mason's staff at Michigan City. He loves the expectations that the city and the administration will have for him. And while he knows and appreciates those expectations, he's not overly concerned with wins and losses.

"I'm not here to win football games," Richards said. "That's awesome. That will happen. I think what I'm here to do is to meet kids. I'm here to excite kids. I'm here to energize kids."

That formula has brought wins as a byproduct at Richards' past stops. He's won 141 games in his career as a head coach at Morton and East Chicago. In Michigan City, he reached semistate three times.

After Richards resigned at Morton, he wasn't sure when his next opportunity to be head coach again would come — especially at a program the size of Portage.

"I had to spend more time learning to be a better me," Richards said of why this offseason was the perfect time. "I had to spend more time learning how to be a better husband, a better teacher, a better coach — not that I wasn't good. But for you to take a job like this, you got to be good at what you're doing across the board or you're going to sacrifice."

It remains to be seen if Richards and his coaching staff can turn things around at Portage. The program hasn't finished with a win at or above .500 since 2016. It's averaged 2.5 wins in the six seasons since then. One thing is for certain though, it won't be for a lack of effort and energy.

"I'm a firm believer that things happen for a reason," Richards said. "And at the end of the day, you end up where you're supposed to be if you're working hard and doing your best."

