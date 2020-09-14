Ryan Marx definitely cuts the mustard for Lowell football

"In 2020, depth will be huge because at some point we'll probably lose some guys for 14 days (because of COVID-19 protocols) and this has affected every team," Kilmer said. "Ryan got some carries last year and has some experience."

Lowell (4-0) rushed for 402 yards overall.

"Our thing is if we get to 4 (yards per carry), we'll be all right because four times three is 12," Kilmer said. "A team can only pick up so many players in a blocking scheme and a lot of it is protection and sticking to your assignments."

Griffith (0-2) had big answers for Lowell's long, methodical drives with a few big plays of its own.

Right after Marx's first touchdown, Griffith wide receiver Kyle Atkinson took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards in for a score.

The Panthers took the lead early in the second quarter after an Atkinson interception with a 52-yard TD run by Carson Crowe. The quarterback ran 15 times for 166 yards and two TDs on 15 carries coupled with two TDs.

Kilmer was wowed by some of Griffith's personnel.

"Carson Crowe is in the top three of the quarterbacks we'll face this year. He's a tough player," he said. "They're a young team with a lot of talent."