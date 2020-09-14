Ryan Marx definitely cuts the mustard for Lowell football

GRIFFITH — Lowell junior Ryan Marx might have a new favorite condiment.
"I put hot sauce on a lot of things," Marx said.
But that could change after he put up career highs of 235 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Friday's 47-28 win over Griffith. Most of that production — 223 yards and three TDs — came in the first half.
What was the biggest factor in how he performed in Times No. 5 Lowell's fourth straight win?
Mustard.
"I ate a lot of mustard packets during the game to stay loose out there because it gets your potassium up," Marx said.
He also thanked his linemen for opening up wide running lanes.
On Marx's first TD of the night, an 18-yarder late in the first quarter, a couple receivers threw some big blocks to spring him free.
"I would be nothing without the line, receivers and H-backs," Marx said. "They don't get the credit they deserve."
According to Lowell coach Keith Kilmer, usual featured back Joey Heuer was not with the team Friday.
Kilmer, who is 11-2 all-time versus Griffith, said that having new players step up is key, especially this year.
"In 2020, depth will be huge because at some point we'll probably lose some guys for 14 days (because of COVID-19 protocols) and this has affected every team," Kilmer said. "Ryan got some carries last year and has some experience."
Lowell (4-0) rushed for 402 yards overall.
"Our thing is if we get to 4 (yards per carry), we'll be all right because four times three is 12," Kilmer said. "A team can only pick up so many players in a blocking scheme and a lot of it is protection and sticking to your assignments."
Griffith (0-2) had big answers for Lowell's long, methodical drives with a few big plays of its own.
Right after Marx's first touchdown, Griffith wide receiver Kyle Atkinson took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards in for a score.
The Panthers took the lead early in the second quarter after an Atkinson interception with a 52-yard TD run by Carson Crowe. The quarterback ran 15 times for 166 yards and two TDs on 15 carries coupled with two TDs.
Kilmer was wowed by some of Griffith's personnel.
"Carson Crowe is in the top three of the quarterbacks we'll face this year. He's a tough player," he said. "They're a young team with a lot of talent."
After Marx and Lowell senior Adam Bank scored on back-to-back drives, Atkinson took back a second kickoff, this time from 85 yards out.
Marx answered with his third touchdown of the first half with 3:08 left.
The Red Devils were nursing a 27-21 lead at the half, but then they scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter on Marx's last two TDs and one from Dylan Ohlenkamp on a 3-yarder.
"I don't care if I have four carries or 40 carries, a win is a win to me," Marx said. "It was important to get this one because of conference games coming up, so we want to see where we will stack up."
