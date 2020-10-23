Ryan Marx’s punt return highlights Lowell’s shutout win over Morton

LOWELL — Ryan Marx only had a few seconds left to catch the ball.

Lowell’s junior running back and defensive back was preparing to haul in a punt in the second quarter, as a host of Morton defenders barreled down on him. Shortly after he secured the ball, Marx eluded one Governors player who dove to tackle him and the junior turned up field.

Once he saw what was in front of him, Marx knew he had a chance to get to the end zone and took full advantage.

“I had a convoy of blockers and teammates just leading the way for me,” Marx said. “It made it pretty easy for me to just run down the seams. It was pretty awesome.”

Marx’s 82-yard punt return turned out to be the biggest play of the game in the Red Devils’ Class 4A Sectional 17 opener against Morton. Entering Friday night, Marx hadn’t scored on special teams all year, but the junior picked a pretty good time to change that as Lowell earned a 21-0 victory to extend its season.

The Times No. 5 Red Devils have now defeated the Governors in the last six playoff meetings between the two programs.

“It felt really good to win, but we’re not satisfied,” Marx said. “We just gotta keep going and keep playing hard every single game.”