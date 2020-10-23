Ryan Marx’s punt return highlights Lowell’s shutout win over Morton

LOWELL — Ryan Marx only had a few seconds left to catch the ball.
Lowell’s junior running back and defensive back was preparing to haul in a punt in the second quarter, as a host of Morton defenders barreled down on him. Shortly after he secured the ball, Marx eluded one Governors player who dove to tackle him and the junior turned up field.
Once he saw what was in front of him, Marx knew he had a chance to get to the end zone and took full advantage.
“I had a convoy of blockers and teammates just leading the way for me,” Marx said. “It made it pretty easy for me to just run down the seams. It was pretty awesome.”
Marx’s 82-yard punt return turned out to be the biggest play of the game in the Red Devils’ Class 4A Sectional 17 opener against Morton. Entering Friday night, Marx hadn’t scored on special teams all year, but the junior picked a pretty good time to change that as Lowell earned a 21-0 victory to extend its season.
The Times No. 5 Red Devils have now defeated the Governors in the last six playoff meetings between the two programs.
“It felt really good to win, but we’re not satisfied,” Marx said. “We just gotta keep going and keep playing hard every single game.”
Running back Joseph Heuer had yet another strong outing for Lowell (3-6). The star junior totaled 28 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown, scoring on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Caleb Miranda. It was Lowell’s second completion of the game, but it proved to be an important one.
“We were up 14-0, and they still had a chance to come back,” Miranda said. “With that play we just took it away from them.”
Morton (3-1) rarely found any daylight on offense. Senior quarterback Josh Lamb completed 5 of 16 passes for 79 yards, and threw two interceptions. Lowell defensive backs Michael Havel and Sean Lamping each snagged a pick in the fourth quarter.
Governors coach Mac Mishler, who wrapped up his first season at the helm, said his team deserved to be commended, despite its season-ending loss. Morton’s motto is “We all we got,” and Mishler felt that his players truly embraced during their abbreviated campaign.
Initially, the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That decision was surprisingly reversed Sept. 15, and the Governors resumed practice Sept. 18.
“Even more so this year at Morton, we had to overcome everything,” Mishler said. “We had to overcome the shutdowns, we had to overcome not being able to use our facilities at times because of construction, we had to overcome losing some starters to transfers, and these kids stuck with it and bought into our message.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way these kids represented our school.”
Lowell will now prepare to face Highland in a sectional semifinal next week. The Trojans defeated Griffith 38-21 on Friday.
“If you would’ve told me the first week of June that we were going to be playing the first round of sectionals, I wouldn’t have believed you. … We’re lucky,” Red Devils coach Keith Kilmer said. “The kids have done everything they possibly could to get to this point. They followed every rule we gave them. I know that they think we’re crazy, but it’s amazing to be here and to have this opportunity.”
