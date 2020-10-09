Ryan Walsh, Andrean earn a share of NCC title with at Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — When all else fails, handing the ball off to Ryan Walsh usually works out pretty well for Andrean.

Friday night was no different.

After a stagnant start to the game, the 59ers’ star running back scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to get his team on the board. Walsh finished the night with 15 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to guide Andrean to a 35-7 victory, which also earned the team at least a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.

If the 59ers knock off Lowell at home in their regular season finale next week, the program will clinch its fifth outright NCC crown.

“It feels really good,” Walsh said of his team’s accomplishment. “But we want to come out better than we did (Friday) and prove that we deserve it. We came out flat in the first half, so we gotta fix that.”

Walsh added another 6-yard run in the fourth quarter, but his most impressive run came in the third period. The senior had been gaining positive yardage seemingly all night, but he broke the game open with a 72-yard touchdown run, which helped him notch his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the year.