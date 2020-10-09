Ryan Walsh, Andrean earn a share of NCC title with at Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — When all else fails, handing the ball off to Ryan Walsh usually works out pretty well for Andrean.
Friday night was no different.
After a stagnant start to the game, the 59ers’ star running back scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to get his team on the board. Walsh finished the night with 15 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to guide Andrean to a 35-7 victory, which also earned the team at least a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
If the 59ers knock off Lowell at home in their regular season finale next week, the program will clinch its fifth outright NCC crown.
“It feels really good,” Walsh said of his team’s accomplishment. “But we want to come out better than we did (Friday) and prove that we deserve it. We came out flat in the first half, so we gotta fix that.”
Walsh added another 6-yard run in the fourth quarter, but his most impressive run came in the third period. The senior had been gaining positive yardage seemingly all night, but he broke the game open with a 72-yard touchdown run, which helped him notch his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the year.
“It’s just a play we run in practice quite a bit,” Walsh said. “The line executed it perfectly, and the hole was there, so I just took off.”
Andrean coach Chris Skinner commended Walsh for always keeping his legs churning. He said the senior’s success on the ground is a combination of his athleticism and relentlessness.
Support Local Journalism
“Obviously, there’s a physical component, but I just think that also speaks to his mentality,” Skinner said. “When you need to show that toughness and physicality, it’s nice to have someone that can do that for you.”
Aside from Walsh, quarterback Joe Cimino also had a strong outing. He was 16-of-25 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. The senior connected with Nicky Flesher on a 19-yard score in the second quarter and hit Alonzo Paul in stride for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Cimino, who transferred from Marian Central Catholic in Illinois before the season, said it’s been an honor to help uphold the 59ers’ rich football tradition.
“Coming in here, I knew everything that these people work for and how great they are every year,” Cimino said. “So coming in and helping to bring in another (NCC) title is great.”
Kankakee Valley scored its lone touchdown on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Eli Carden to tight end Tyler Feddeler in the second quarter to make it a one score game at 14-7.
The Kougars close out the regular season next week at Highland.
“We gave ourselves a chance early, but they scored on some big plays, which is a part of football,” Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles said. “I’m happy that we held in there and competed for a while, and I think that’s good for us going forward.”
Gallery: Andrean at Kankakee Valley
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!