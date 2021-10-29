Safety sparks Lowell in win over upstart West Side

LOWELL — Amid the mud, rain and wind, Lowell senior Josh Moore got a sack of West Side’s Payton Jordan in the end zone late in the first quarter for a safety.
It proved to be the impetus for the Times No. 7 Red Devils' 51-14 win over the No. 10 Cougars on Friday at the Inferno.
Moore’s sack for a safety gave Lowell a 9-8 lead with 53 seconds left in the first quarter. It jump-started the Devils who capitalized on some excellent field position to put 21 points on the board in the second quarter.
“In the beginning of the game when (Jordan) got that one play on the outside, I was just anticipating it from there on,” Moore said. “So then when he pulled it, fumbled it up a little bit, I just knew it was a safety at that point.
“It started the momentum up back again, the momentum we needed to start the drive.”
After a short West Side punt gave Lowell the ball on the Cougars' 39-yard line, the Red Devils put together a six-play drive that Joey Heuer capped with a 5-yard run for a touchdown and a 16-8 lead with 7:05 left in the second quarter.
Lowell (8-3) then recovered the squib kick on the ensuing kickoff and was in business at the West Side 48-yard line. A few plays later Riley Bank hooked up with Spencer Barta for a 34-yard scoring pass and a 23-8 advantage.
A bad West Side (6-3) punt snap gave Lowell the ball on the Cougars' 2-yard line, where Heuer ran it in for a touchdown and a 30-8 Red Devil lead with 1:34 left in the second quarter.
“We just had to adjust,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “We had to adjust to their speed and adjust to what they were gonna do and adjust to the field. (West Side coach) Eric (Schreiber Jr.) has done a nice job with those kids, and they came out and played and made it a ballgame.”
West Side's Camajay Griffin-Terrell, who finished with 112 yards rushing, sprinted 39 yards for a touchdown on its first drive of the second half to cut the deficit to 30-14. Lowell answered with back-to-back touchdowns to build an insurmountable 44-14 lead with 6:37 left in the third quarter.
“It was very important because at some points in the game they were fighting back because they weren't backing down,” Bank said.
Bank finished with 82 yards rushing in addition to 34 yards passing. He got most of his yards on read options.
“Some of them I read on my own and some were designed,” he said.
Heuer had another big night with 211 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Kilmer said Bank’s ability is a big help.
“He's got the option to take it whenever he wants,” Kilmer said. “He's a smart kid, and he knows when there's green grass that him running the ball for five is just as good as Joey running the ball for five. And for us to be good, we need that two-headed monster and it makes us hard to defend.”
Despite the loss, Schreiber was upbeat about his Cougars.
“This is like year one for us,” he said. “From last year to this year, we've had drastic improvements in our program. That's one thing, our kids didn't quit, so we're proud of that. “
Lowell advances to host Hobart next Friday for the sectional championship. It’s big for the Red Devils.
“It’s important,” Moore said. “It's my last ride, could be my last game. I’m hoping it's not. I think our team has done a lot in the offseason. I think we deserve it. We’ve worked harder, and we're rolling right now.”