Safety sparks Lowell in win over upstart West Side

“It was very important because at some points in the game they were fighting back because they weren't backing down,” Bank said.

Bank finished with 82 yards rushing in addition to 34 yards passing. He got most of his yards on read options.

“Some of them I read on my own and some were designed,” he said.

Heuer had another big night with 211 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Kilmer said Bank’s ability is a big help.

“He's got the option to take it whenever he wants,” Kilmer said. “He's a smart kid, and he knows when there's green grass that him running the ball for five is just as good as Joey running the ball for five. And for us to be good, we need that two-headed monster and it makes us hard to defend.”

Despite the loss, Schreiber was upbeat about his Cougars.

“This is like year one for us,” he said. “From last year to this year, we've had drastic improvements in our program. That's one thing, our kids didn't quit, so we're proud of that. “

Lowell advances to host Hobart next Friday for the sectional championship. It’s big for the Red Devils.