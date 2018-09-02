Football
Saturday's Local Scores
Portage 18, Lake Central 10
Merrillville 26, Crown Point 21
Hobart 17, Culver Academy 14
Highland 56, Clark 6
Hanover Central 65, Lake Station 0
Valparaiso 38, LaPorte 8
Michigan City 28, Chesterton 10
Lowell 38, Morton 0
Munster 48, E.C. Central 24
North Newton 21, Gavit 0
Roosevelt 50, Indianapolis Tindley 15
Griffith 48, River Forest 6
Calumet 34, South Central 21
Boone Grove, Whiting, canceled
Friday's Local Scores
Andrean 44, New Prairie 28
Saturday's Box Scores
Portage 18, Lake Central 10
Lake Central;7 3 0 0 -- 10
Portage;6 0 0 12 -- 18
PORT -- Trey Sebben 5 run (kick blocked), 6:40 1st
LC -- Carlos Mancera 9 pass from Zach Bundalo (Cole Rainwater kick), 1:13 1st
LC -- Rainwater 25 FG, :27 2nd
PORT -- Zack Warchus 2 run (kick blocked), 11:23 4th
PORT -- Warchus 72 run (run failed), 3:47 4th
;LC;PO
First downs;16;15
Total Net Yards;239;271
Rushes-yards;30-117;45-264
Passing;122;7
Comp.-Att.-Int.;14-29-0;1-1-0
Penalties-yards;1-5;1-5
Fumbles Lost;0;3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Sir Felix Garcia 25-94, Quincy Tribble 5-23; PORTAGE, Zack Warchus 21-142, Trey Sebben 11-67.
PASSING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Zach Bundalo 14-29-0 178; PORTAGE, Zack Warchus 1-1-0 7.
RECEIVING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Quincy Tribble 7-71, Keysean Wigley 4-48; PORTAGE, Trevor Smaw 1-7.
Lowell 38, Morton 0
Morton;0 0 0 0 -- 0
Lowell;7 3 14 14 -- 38
L -- Tyler Wildman 41 run (Nathan Gard kick), 1st 6:39
L -- Gard 26 FG, 2nd 7:05
L -- John Alessia III 45 run (Gard kick), 3rd 5:59
L -- Collin Sutter-Sanfratello 47 fumble rec (Gard kick), 3rd 4:31
L -- Shawn Mooney 56 int return (Gard kick), 4th 5:33
L -- Ryan Marx 45 run (Gard kick), 4th 3:35
;M;L
First downs;12;9
Total Net Yards;269;279
Rushes-Yards;37-35;36-279
Passing;234;0
Comp.-Att.-Int.;13-25-1;0-3-0
Penalties-Yards;8-59;5-40
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- MORTON, Eric Johnson 5-0, Damaris Rias 11-20, Thomas Holmes 4-4, La'Mayne Braswell 5-12. LOWELL, Tyler Wildman 23-151, TD, John Alessia III 9-84, TD, Kyler Newcom 2-(-4), Ryan Marx 1-45, TD, Bradley Goldsmith 1-3.
PASSING -- MORTON, Credell Prather 13-24-234-0. LOWELL, John Alessia III 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING -- MORTON, Koebe Clapton 4-83, Thomas Holmes 2-69, Kashon Prather 3-51, Tirae Spence 3-35, Credell Prather 1-(-4).
Hobart 17, Culver Academy 14
Culver Academy;0 0 7 7 -- 14
Hobart;0 7 0 10 -- 17
H -- Zach Vode 8 pass from Riley Johnston (Matthew Hylek kick), 6:36 2nd
C -- Ken Ezeadiugwu 5 run (Brady Braun kick), 6:07 3rd
C -- Max Miller 1 run (Braun kick), 0:00 3rd
H -- Hylek 30 field goal, 5:08 4th
H -- Vode 3 pass from Johnston (Hylek kick), 1:50 4th
;C;H
First Downs;11;15
Total Net Yards;187;203
Rushes-Yards;34-152;36-121
Passing;35;82
Comp.-Att.-Int.;5-12-1;8-17-0
Penalties-Yards;3-20;6-54
Fumbles Lost;0;2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Max Miller 8-35, Elijah Pack 4-5, Jaxon Mull 5-19, Tren Lipsett 6-51, Trey Mosley 3-(-9), Ken Ezeadiugwu 3-10, Alec Vaccaro 5-41; HOBART, Sal Valle 21-101, Riley Johnston 8-1, D.J. Lipke 4-13, Noah Olmos 3-6.
PASSING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Max Miller 5-12-35-1; HOBART, Johnston 8-17-82-0.
RECEIVING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Cam Roth 3-18, Deontae Craig 2-17; HOBART, Zach Vode 6-66, Matthew Benson 2-16.
Merrillville 26, Crown Point 21
Crown Point;0 0 7 14 – 21
Merrillville;0 7 6 13 -- 26
M -- Jeremiah Howard 34-yard touchdown reception off pass from Aahric Whitehead (Austin Pupek PAT good) 7:28 2Q
CP -- Scott Mills 18-yard rushing touchdown (Justin Robinson PAT good) 5:53 3Q
M -- Howard 19-yard touchdown reception from Whitehead (Pupek PAT no good) 3:56 3Q
M -- Darius Schultz 1-yard touchdown rush (Pupek PAT good) 9:58 4Q
CP -- Tysen Crazy 10-yard touchdown reception off throw by Will Pettit (Robinson PAT good) 3:16 4Q
CP -- Anthony Gonzalez 9-yard touchdown reception from Pettit (Robinson PAT good) 2:00 4Q
M -- Schultz 4-yard touchdown rush (2-point try no good)
;CP;M
First Downs;13;14
Total Net Yards;264;265
Rushes-Yards;25-82;41-99
Passing;182-166
Comp.-Att.-Int.;15-29-1;10-20-0
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-65
Fumbles Lost;2-1;2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- CROWN POINT, Scott Milles 20-54 ; MERRILLVILLE, Darius Schultz 27-87, Peter Rodriguez 6-20, Armani Glass 1-11
PASSING — CROWN POINT, Will Pettit 15-29-182 ; MERRILLVILLE, Aahric Whitehead 10-18-166
RECEIVING — CROWN POINT, Anthony Gonzalez 5-67, David O’Toole 5-56, Tysen Cazy 3-43, Ben Uran 1-8, Joshua Haage 1-6, Felix Meeks 1-2 ; MERRILLVILLE, Armani Glass 6-63, Jeremiah Howard 3-93, Joshua Benton 1-10
Michigan City 28, Chesterton 10
Michigan City;7 7 7 7 -- 28
Chesterton;10 0 0 0 -- 10
C -- Chris VanEekeren 43 FG, 1st 10:23
MC -- Demetrius Garrett Jr. 16 pass from Bryce Hayman (Riley Shreve kick), 1st 6:55
C -- Ryan Klespies 5 run (VanEekeren kick), 1st 2:04
MC -- Zennon Wilhelm 36 pass from Hayman (Shreve kick), 2nd 6:56
MC -- Hayman 3 run (Shreve kick), 3rd 0:12
MC -- Garrett Jr. 11 pass from Hayman (Shreve kick), 4th 9:12
;MC;C
First Downs;21;8
Total Net Yards;325;125
Rushes-Yards;29-160;33-51
Passing;164;74
Comp.-Att-Int;15-29-0;8-19-1
Penalties-Yards;7-60;7-66
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Michael Bradford 14-95, Bryce Hayman 11-51, Detrick Merriweather 4-14; CHESTERTON, Anthony Frencl 6-13, Jacob Coslet 15-26, Bryce Pickering 6-3, Ryan Klespies 6-9.
PASSING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Bryce Hayman 15-29-0-165; CHESTERTON, Jacob Coslet 8-19-1-74.
RECEIVING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Zennon Wilhelm 3-57, Tyler Siegmund 3-24, Justin Wozniak 4-23, Demetrius Garrett 3-46, Michael Bradford 1-10, Kaydarious Jones 1-5; CHESTERTON, Bryce Pickering 3-11, Ben Slatcoff 1-37, Jake Warren 2-13, Eric McLaughlin 1-5, Jacob Bliss 1-8.
Valparaiso 38, LaPorte 8
LaPorte;0 0 0 8 -- 8
Valparaiso;14 14 3 7 -- 38