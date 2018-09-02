Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Boone Grove's Brae'ton Vann, right, shares a high-five with teammate Zach Loshe after taking a punt return for a touchdown against Whiting Saturday in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Saturday's Local Scores

Portage 18, Lake Central 10

Merrillville 26, Crown Point 21

Hobart 17, Culver Academy 14

Highland 56, Clark 6

Hanover Central 65, Lake Station 0

Valparaiso 38, LaPorte 8

Michigan City 28, Chesterton 10

Lowell 38, Morton 0

Munster 48, E.C. Central 24

North Newton 21, Gavit 0

Roosevelt 50, Indianapolis Tindley 15

Griffith 48, River Forest 6

Calumet 34, South Central 21

Boone Grove, Whiting, canceled

Friday's Local Scores

Andrean 44, New Prairie 28

Saturday's Box Scores

Portage 18, Lake Central 10

Lake Central;7 3 0 0 -- 10

Portage;6 0 0 12 -- 18

PORT -- Trey Sebben 5 run (kick blocked), 6:40 1st

LC -- Carlos Mancera 9 pass from Zach Bundalo (Cole Rainwater kick), 1:13 1st

LC -- Rainwater 25 FG, :27 2nd

PORT -- Zack Warchus 2 run (kick blocked), 11:23 4th

PORT -- Warchus 72 run (run failed), 3:47 4th

;LC;PO

First downs;16;15

Total Net Yards;239;271

Rushes-yards;30-117;45-264

Passing;122;7

Comp.-Att.-Int.;14-29-0;1-1-0

Penalties-yards;1-5;1-5

Fumbles Lost;0;3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Sir Felix Garcia 25-94, Quincy Tribble 5-23; PORTAGE, Zack Warchus 21-142, Trey Sebben 11-67.

PASSING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Zach Bundalo 14-29-0 178; PORTAGE, Zack Warchus 1-1-0 7.

RECEIVING -- LAKE CENTRAL, Quincy Tribble 7-71, Keysean Wigley 4-48; PORTAGE, Trevor Smaw 1-7.

Lowell 38, Morton 0

Morton;0 0 0 0 -- 0

Lowell;‎7 3 14 14 -- 38

L -- Tyler Wildman 41 run (Nathan Gard kick), 1st 6:39

L -- Gard 26 FG, 2nd 7:05

L -- John Alessia III 45 run (Gard kick), 3rd 5:59

L -- Collin Sutter-Sanfratello 47 fumble rec (Gard kick), 3rd 4:31

L -- Shawn Mooney 56 int return (Gard kick), 4th 5:33

L -- Ryan Marx 45 run (Gard kick), 4th 3:35

;M;L

First downs;‎12;9

Total Net Yards;‎‎269;279

Rushes-Yards;‎‎37-35;36-279

Passing;‎‎234;0

Comp.-Att.-Int.;‎‎13-25-1;0-3-0

Penalties-Yards;‎‎8-59;5-40

Fumbles-Lost;‎‎2-0;2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- MORTON, Eric Johnson 5-0, Damaris Rias 11-20, Thomas Holmes 4-4, La'Mayne Braswell 5-12. LOWELL, Tyler Wildman 23-151, TD, John Alessia III 9-84, TD, Kyler Newcom 2-(-4), Ryan Marx 1-45, TD, Bradley Goldsmith 1-3.

PASSING -- MORTON, Credell Prather 13-24-234-0. LOWELL, John Alessia III 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING -- MORTON, Koebe Clapton 4-83, Thomas Holmes 2-69, Kashon Prather 3-51, Tirae Spence 3-35, Credell Prather 1-(-4).

Hobart 17, Culver Academy 14

Culver Academy;0 0 7 7 -- 14

Hobart;0 7 0 10 -- 17

H -- Zach Vode 8 pass from Riley Johnston (Matthew Hylek kick), 6:36 2nd

C -- Ken Ezeadiugwu 5 run (Brady Braun kick), 6:07 3rd

C -- Max Miller 1 run (Braun kick), 0:00 3rd

H -- Hylek 30 field goal, 5:08 4th

H -- Vode 3 pass from Johnston (Hylek kick), 1:50 4th

;C;H

First Downs;11;15

Total Net Yards;187;203

Rushes-Yards;34-152;36-121

Passing;35;82

Comp.-Att.-Int.;5-12-1;8-17-0

Penalties-Yards;3-20;6-54

Fumbles Lost;0;2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Max Miller 8-35, Elijah Pack 4-5, Jaxon Mull 5-19, Tren Lipsett 6-51, Trey Mosley 3-(-9), Ken Ezeadiugwu 3-10, Alec Vaccaro 5-41; HOBART, Sal Valle 21-101, Riley Johnston 8-1, D.J. Lipke 4-13, Noah Olmos 3-6.

PASSING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Max Miller 5-12-35-1; HOBART, Johnston 8-17-82-0.

RECEIVING -- CULVER ACADEMY, Cam Roth 3-18, Deontae Craig 2-17; HOBART, Zach Vode 6-66, Matthew Benson 2-16.

Merrillville 26, Crown Point 21

Crown Point;0 0 7 14 – 21

Merrillville;0 7 6 13 -- 26

M -- Jeremiah Howard 34-yard touchdown reception off pass from Aahric Whitehead (Austin Pupek PAT good) 7:28 2Q

CP -- Scott Mills 18-yard rushing touchdown (Justin Robinson PAT good) 5:53 3Q

M -- Howard 19-yard touchdown reception from Whitehead (Pupek PAT no good) 3:56 3Q

M -- Darius Schultz 1-yard touchdown rush (Pupek PAT good) 9:58 4Q

CP -- Tysen Crazy 10-yard touchdown reception off throw by Will Pettit (Robinson PAT good) 3:16 4Q

CP -- Anthony Gonzalez 9-yard touchdown reception from Pettit (Robinson PAT good) 2:00 4Q

M -- Schultz 4-yard touchdown rush (2-point try no good)

;CP;M

First Downs;13;14

Total Net Yards;264;265

Rushes-Yards;25-82;41-99

Passing;182-166

Comp.-Att.-Int.;15-29-1;10-20-0

Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-65

Fumbles Lost;2-1;2-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- CROWN POINT, Scott Milles 20-54 ; MERRILLVILLE, Darius Schultz 27-87, Peter Rodriguez 6-20, Armani Glass 1-11

PASSING — CROWN POINT, Will Pettit 15-29-182 ; MERRILLVILLE, Aahric Whitehead 10-18-166

RECEIVING — CROWN POINT, Anthony Gonzalez 5-67, David O’Toole 5-56, Tysen Cazy 3-43, Ben Uran 1-8, Joshua Haage 1-6, Felix Meeks 1-2 ; MERRILLVILLE, Armani Glass 6-63, Jeremiah Howard 3-93, Joshua Benton 1-10

Michigan City 28, Chesterton 10

Michigan City;7 7 7 7 -- 28

Chesterton;10 0 0 0 -- 10

C -- Chris VanEekeren 43 FG, 1st 10:23

MC -- Demetrius Garrett Jr. 16 pass from Bryce Hayman (Riley Shreve kick), 1st 6:55

C -- Ryan Klespies 5 run (VanEekeren kick), 1st 2:04

MC -- Zennon Wilhelm 36 pass from Hayman (Shreve kick), 2nd 6:56

MC -- Hayman 3 run (Shreve kick), 3rd 0:12

MC -- Garrett Jr. 11 pass from Hayman (Shreve kick), 4th 9:12

;MC;C

First Downs;21;8

Total Net Yards;325;125

Rushes-Yards;29-160;33-51

Passing;164;74

Comp.-Att-Int;15-29-0;8-19-1

Penalties-Yards;7-60;7-66

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Michael Bradford 14-95, Bryce Hayman 11-51, Detrick Merriweather 4-14; CHESTERTON, Anthony Frencl 6-13, Jacob Coslet 15-26, Bryce Pickering 6-3, Ryan Klespies 6-9.

PASSING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Bryce Hayman 15-29-0-165; CHESTERTON, Jacob Coslet 8-19-1-74.

RECEIVING -- MICHIGAN CITY, Zennon Wilhelm 3-57, Tyler Siegmund 3-24, Justin Wozniak 4-23, Demetrius Garrett 3-46, Michael Bradford 1-10, Kaydarious Jones 1-5; CHESTERTON, Bryce Pickering 3-11, Ben Slatcoff 1-37, Jake Warren 2-13, Eric McLaughlin 1-5, Jacob Bliss 1-8.

Valparaiso 38, LaPorte 8

LaPorte;0 0 0 8 -- 8

Valparaiso;14 14 3 7 -- 38

