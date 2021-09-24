SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Friday's Games
Andrean 21, Hobart 7, 3Q
Benet 13, Marian Catholic 7, 3Q
Calumet 10, Griffith 7, 3Q
Chesterton 21, Portage 0, 4Q
Hanover Central 63, Boone Grove 0, 4Q
Highland 21, Munster 0, 3Q
Indpls. Cathedral 44, Morton 0, 3Q
Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7
Merrillville 54, LaPorte 12, 2Q
Michigan City 42, Lake Central 10, 3Q
River Forest 47, Bishop Noll 0, 3Q
South Central 43, Lake Station 0, 3Q
Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 14, 4Q
Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6, FINAL
West Side 16, West Central 8, 2Q
North Newton at Frontier
TF North at Lemont
Whiting at Wheeler
Hammond Central at EC Central, canceled
Saturday's Games
Indpls. Manual vs. Bowman at West Side, 1 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 1 p.m.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.