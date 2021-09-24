 Skip to main content
SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region
SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Friday's Games

Andrean 21, Hobart 7, 3Q

Benet 13, Marian Catholic 7, 3Q

Calumet 10, Griffith 7, 3Q

Chesterton 21, Portage 0, 4Q

Hanover Central 63, Boone Grove 0, 4Q

Highland 21, Munster 0, 3Q

Indpls. Cathedral 44, Morton 0, 3Q

Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7

Merrillville 54, LaPorte 12, 2Q

Michigan City 42, Lake Central 10, 3Q

River Forest 47, Bishop Noll 0, 3Q

South Central 43, Lake Station 0, 3Q

Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 14, 4Q

Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6, FINAL

West Side 16, West Central 8, 2Q

North Newton at Frontier

TF North at Lemont

Whiting at Wheeler

Hammond Central at EC Central, canceled

Saturday's Games

Indpls. Manual vs. Bowman at West Side, 1 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 1 p.m.

