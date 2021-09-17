SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Friday's Games
West Central at North Newton
Andrean at Highland
Calumet Christian vs. Bowman at West Side
Crown Point at Portage
EC Central at Calumet
Griffith at Hanover Central
Hammond Central at Pioneer
Kankakee Valley at Munster
Lake Central at LaPorte
Lowell at Hobart
Merrillville 6, Michigan City 0, 1Q
Osceola Grace at South Central
TF North at Oak Forest
TF South at Tinley Park
Valparaiso at Chesterton
West Side at Morton
Wheeler at Boone Grove
Whiting at River Forest
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic
Saturday's Game
Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.
Football recap: Valparaiso, Chesterton win to set up Week 5 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso held off a strong push from Michigan City and Chesterton rolled past LaPorte in Week 4 action to set up a clash of Duneland Athletic Conference unbeatens.
Hayden Vinyard scored two of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso rallied for a 49-28 victory to extend its DAC winning streak to 28 games.
Michigan City takes on Valparaiso in a DAC matchup.
Crown Point and Lake Central meet in a DAC matchup.
Junior defensive lineman James Langen III made that Red Devils family proud Friday, registering a sack, several hurries and a fumble recovery in a 42-20 win over Griffith.
Lowell meets Griffith in a nonconference matchup.
Check out scores and highlights from Indiana Week 4 and Illinois Week 3 games.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather.
JJ Johnson throws for three TDs, Matthew Woods lead strong defensive effort as Crown Point rolls by Lake Central
Crown Point beat Lake Central for the eighth straight time in the series.