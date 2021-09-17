 Skip to main content
SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region
SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Radio voice of the Chicago Bulls Chuck Swirsky is joining The Times sports team to provide daily updates from preps to college to pros.

Friday's Games

West Central at North Newton

Andrean at Highland

Calumet Christian vs. Bowman at West Side

Crown Point at Portage

EC Central at Calumet

Griffith at Hanover Central

Hammond Central at Pioneer

Kankakee Valley at Munster

Lake Central at LaPorte

Lowell at Hobart

Merrillville 6, Michigan City 0, 1Q

Osceola Grace at South Central

TF North at Oak Forest

TF South at Tinley Park

Valparaiso at Chesterton

West Side at Morton

Wheeler at Boone Grove

Whiting at River Forest

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic

Saturday's Game

Lake Station at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.

Football recap: Valparaiso, Chesterton win to set up Week 5 showdown of unbeatens

Valparaiso held off a strong push from Michigan City and Chesterton rolled past LaPorte in Week 4 action to set up a clash of Duneland Athletic Conference unbeatens.

