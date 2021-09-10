SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Chesterton 28, LaPorte 6, 2Q
Crown Point 14, Lake Central 0, 2Q
Hanover Central 14, River Forest 7, 2Q
Kankakee Valley 6, North Newton 0, 1Q
Lowell 35, Griffith 0, 2Q
Valparaiso 14, Michigan City 7, 2Q
Whiting 8, Calumet 6, 1Q
Culver Academies at Hobart
EC Central at Andrean
Bowman at West Side
Bremen at TF South
Hammond Central at Highland
Morton at Munster
Portage at Merrillville
South Newton at Lake Station
Tinley Park at TF North
Bloom at Marian Catholic
