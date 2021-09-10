 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region
alert top story urgent

SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region

Radio voice of the Chicago Bulls Chuck Swirsky is joining The Times sports team to provide daily updates from preps to college to pros.

Chesterton 28, LaPorte 6, 2Q

Crown Point 14, Lake Central 0, 2Q

Hanover Central 14, River Forest 7, 2Q

Kankakee Valley 6, North Newton 0, 1Q

Lowell 35, Griffith 0, 2Q

Valparaiso 14, Michigan City 7, 2Q

Whiting 8, Calumet 6, 1Q

Culver Academies at Hobart

EC Central at Andrean

Bowman at West Side

Bremen at TF South

Hammond Central at Highland

Morton at Munster

Portage at Merrillville

South Newton at Lake Station

Tinley Park at TF North

Bloom at Marian Catholic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts