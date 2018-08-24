Friday's Games
Penn at Merrillville: 12-9, 3rd Q
South Central at Culver: 14-20, 3rd Q
Valparaiso at Mishawaka: 20-14, 3rd Q
Andrean at Hanover Central: 17-0, 3rd Q
Gavit at St. Ignatius College Prep:
Boone Grove at River Forest: 22-16, 2nd Q
Bowman Academy at E.C. Central:
Chesterton at Munster: 21-0, 3rd Q
Griffith at Whiting: 6-20, 3rd Q
Hobart at LaPorte: 8-7, 3rd Q
Homewood-Flossmoor at Michigan City: 21-7 2nd Q
Lake Central at Morton: 14-7 2nd Q
Portage at Lowell: 0-0, 3rd Q
Roosevelt at Calumet: 0-22, 1st Q
T.F. North at Stagg: 13-10, 3rd Q
T.F. South at Thornwood: 4-0, 2nd Q
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley:
Crown Point at Highland: 6-7, 2nd Q
Saturday's Games The Times Football Top 10: Week 2
1. Michigan City
Last week: 1 | Record: 1-0
After cruising to a 53-0 win at Griffith last Friday, Michigan City faces a formidable test in Week 2 when it plays host to Homewood-Flossmoor. The high school season starts a week later in Illinois, so the Vikings have yet to play a game, but they are ranked No. 8 by the Chicago Sun-Times’ Beth Long. Homewood-Flossmoor reached Illinois’ large-school state final in 2014 and was a quarterfinalist the following year. While the Vikings have lost in the second round of the playoffs the last two years, they are 32-4 overall in the regular season the last four years.
2. Lowell
Last week: 5 | Record: 1-0
First wiiiiin, Red Deviiiiils! Coach Keith Kilmer's squad took care of business last week in Crown Point, defeating the Bulldogs 17-7. It'll be another week of business as usual when the team plays in front of the home crowd at the Inferno against Portage, who lost 35-14 last week against Mishawaka.
3. Hobart
Last week: 4 | Record: 1-0
The Brickies squeaked by an aggressive Chesterton squad in an up-and-down battle that ended 10-9. Hobart finds itself on the road again this week at LaPorte. Will the offense find a way to break out against the Slicers?
4. Valparaiso
Last week: 2 | Record: 0-1
The Vikings shocked the state last year when they defeated Penn 12-7 at home. A repeat upset wasn't in the cards as Valparaiso lost 21-3 against last season's 6A runner-up in Mishawaka. Valparaiso takes another road trip to St. Joseph County this week to face off against the Mishawaka Cavemen, whom they defeated 31-7 at home last season.
5. Morton
Last week: 6 | Record: 1-0
Morton, which started the season with a 16-6 win at home over Highland, plays host to Lake Central this week. Morton seniors Eric Johnson and Cassius Waite were named to The Times’ Preseason All-Area Teams and they lived up to the hype in Week 1. Johnson ran for 149 yards – the second most in the Region – and one touchdown on 24 carries. Waite, a linebacker, made 14 tackles and registered two sacks. They weren’t the only Governors who had good games: Demaris Rias added 89 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Vinny Garcia had seven tackles and two sacks.
6. LaPorte
Last week: 7 | Record: 0-1
LaPorte suffered a 42-14 loss in Week 1; however, the Slicers were playing at New Prairie, the No. 6 team in Class 4A, according to the latest Associated Press poll. Isaac Alexander had a big game for LaPorte, running for 77 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.
7. Whiting
Last week: 8 | Record: 1-0
Whiting walloped Clark during their traditional weekend bout 54-7. Now comes a better litmus test to see where these Oilers stand. Whiting hosts Griffith this week, which usually brings out the crowd and makes for a competitive matchup.
8. Boone Grove
Last week: 9 | Record: 1-0
Braeton Vann tore up John Glenn's defense in the opener, rushing nine times for 261 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-12 season-opening rout. Quarterback Dylan Paul added two passing touchdowns. The Wolves could be in store for another offensive explosion Friday. They play River Forest, which lost 52-20 to Wheeler last week.
9. Merrillville
Last week: Not ranked | Record: 1-0
The Pirates earned a decisive 'W,' and bragging rights, by defeating rival Andrean 20-14 in the Battle of Broadway. Will they keep the momentum up with this statement win? The next battle is at home against powerhouse Penn.
10. Crown Point
Last week: 10 | Record: 0-1
The Bulldogs lost their opener, but then again, they played Lowell. Crown Point aims for its first win against Highland, which lost 16-6 to Morton. The offense will need to improve if the Bulldogs want to reach .500.
