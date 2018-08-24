Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Penn at Merrillville: 12-9, 3rd Q

South Central at Culver: 14-20, 3rd Q

Valparaiso at Mishawaka: 20-14, 3rd Q

Andrean at Hanover Central: 17-0, 3rd Q

Gavit at St. Ignatius College Prep:

Boone Grove at River Forest: 22-16, 2nd Q

Bowman Academy at E.C. Central:

Chesterton at Munster: 21-0, 3rd Q

Clark at Lake Station:

Griffith at Whiting: 6-20, 3rd Q

Hammond at Reavis:

Hobart at LaPorte: 8-7, 3rd Q

Homewood-Flossmoor at Michigan City: 21-7 2nd Q

Lake Central at Morton: 14-7 2nd Q

Portage at Lowell: 0-0, 3rd Q

Roosevelt at Calumet: 0-22, 1st Q

T.F. North at Stagg: 13-10, 3rd Q

T.F. South at Thornwood: 4-0, 2nd Q

West Side at Woodstock:

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley:

Crown Point at Highland: 6-7, 2nd Q

Saturday's Games

N/A

The Times Football Top 10: Week 2

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital News Director

An unnatural-born runner, a pretty regular yoga doer and a lover of cookies and other sweet treats, Times digital producer Laura Lane writes about her fitness journey. Questions, training tips or race suggestions? Throw her a line on email or Twitter.