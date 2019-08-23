SCOREBOARD: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 1

Friday's Games
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
S.B. Washington at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 1
1. Andrean
2. Valparaiso
3. Whiting
4. Michigan City
5. Hobart
6. Merrillville
7. Lowell
8. Griffith
9. Morton
10. Boone Grove
On the bubble