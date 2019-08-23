You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
web only top story urgent

SCOREBOARD: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

S.B. Washington at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Columbia City at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Griffith at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceola Grace at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N/A

THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 1

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts