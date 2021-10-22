Scott Ballentine leads Andrean to bounce back win in sectional opener against Wheeler

MERRILLVILLE — It was just one of those nights for Scott Ballentine Friday at Father Vincent Eckert Field.
Andrean’s sophomore quarterback came out hot, completing his first nine passes. The 59ers quickly jumped out to a lead and cruised to a 44-6 win over Wheeler in the Class 2A sectional opener.
“We were connecting. Our timing seemed perfect tonight,” Ballentine said. “Everything seemed to be working. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Ballentine finished 18-of-23 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He did most of his damage in the first half, completing 16 of 19 passes for 270 yards and two scores.
“We liked the look we were getting out of some of their defensive alignments so we actually didn’t get too complicated with it. We just let him make his reads,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “There are quite a few guys in our offense who can make plays when they get the ball in their hands so that helps, too. But it all starts with Scott being able to diagnose the defense and get the ball where it needs to go.”
Alonzo Paul returned the opening kickoff to the 50-yard line for Andrean (6-3). Five plays later, Scott hit his brother Robby Ballentine with a pass. Robby broke a tackle and scored a 23-yard touchdown.
The sibling duo hooked up again on the next drive. Robby Ballentine caught a pass on a short slant route and outran the Bearcats defense for a 79-yard touchdown on third-and-10.
“My brother made two big plays,” Scott Ballentine said. “Nobody even touched him on the second one.”
Early in the third quarter, an Andrean snap went over punter Adam Tazic’s head and was downed at the 59ers' 3-yard line. Caden Brann ran it into the end zone for Wheeler (6-3) on the next play.
Andrean quickly responded with a 76-yard Billy Jones touchdown run.
The second half had some wild moments. After Jones’ score, the Wheeler sideline was flagged twice and a coach was ejected. The 59ers kicked off from the Bearcats 15-yard line.
Later, Andrean was flagged for holding and then for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in a first down with 40 yards to go. A Wheeler fan was escorted out in the fourth quarter. Later, the scoreboard briefly went out.
The teams combined for 22 penalties, including 15 on the 59ers.
“It just kind of turned into a disjointed game,” Skinner said. “Penalties kind of slowed things up. It got a little choppy there on both sides. It disrupted the flow and we’ve got to do a better job of just staying focused and not letting those things affect us. Clearly they did. As you get farther into the tournament, those penalties can cost you.”
The win puts space between the 59ers and a disappointing loss to Lowell in the regular-season finale that forced a three-way tie atop the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
“Everyone was down. I talked with some of the seniors after that game. We said 'We’re done with that. We’ve just got to stay focused,’” Scott Ballentine said. “We just worked really hard this week at practice because obviously it’s win or go home now. We really can’t do what we did last Friday again.”
Andrean will host Rensselaer in the next round. The Bombers (5-4) beat North Newton 52-6.