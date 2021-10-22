Scott Ballentine leads Andrean to bounce back win in sectional opener against Wheeler

MERRILLVILLE — It was just one of those nights for Scott Ballentine Friday at Father Vincent Eckert Field.

Andrean’s sophomore quarterback came out hot, completing his first nine passes. The 59ers quickly jumped out to a lead and cruised to a 44-6 win over Wheeler in the Class 2A sectional opener.

“We were connecting. Our timing seemed perfect tonight,” Ballentine said. “Everything seemed to be working. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

Ballentine finished 18-of-23 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He did most of his damage in the first half, completing 16 of 19 passes for 270 yards and two scores.

“We liked the look we were getting out of some of their defensive alignments so we actually didn’t get too complicated with it. We just let him make his reads,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “There are quite a few guys in our offense who can make plays when they get the ball in their hands so that helps, too. But it all starts with Scott being able to diagnose the defense and get the ball where it needs to go.”