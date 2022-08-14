Scouting Great Lakes Athletic Conference football for 2022

Everyone in the Great Lake Athletic conference feels like they’re on the come up.

West Side has a new coach in Alger Boswell III. The Cougars hope to build on last year, the first winning season since 2013.

Hammond Central is in the second season under Adam Hudak and the second as a program. The Wolves have perhaps the conference’s best playmaker in receiver Jordan Woods, who is just now beginning to get college looks.

Morton was 1-6 in 2021 after being well over .500 in the previous four years. The Governors have as difficult a schedule as almost any team in the Region and hope to use that to propel themselves into a postseason run.

EC Central had its last two years seriously disrupted by COVID-19 but finally had a full summer of training in Coach Dante Dinkins’ fourth season. The Cardinals are expecting big things from a senior-laden defense.

“I’m just hoping everyone (in the GLAC) is staying healthy and appreciating the joy of having a full season that’s not COVID-related,” Dinkins said. “I just wish the best for everyone and good competition from week to week.”

Both West Side and Hammond Central will also be playing on upgraded home fields that are the envy of north Lake County.

“Our focus is always on our locker room first but I know there’s some talented kids in this conference,” Boswell said.

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Dante Dinkins, fourth season.

Last season: 2-7.

Top returning players: WR/DB Dandre Brown, QB Yamauree Wallace, RB Kanye Watkins.

What you should know

Numbers are up in the Harbor, with about 50 players on the varsity roster, coach Dante Dinkins said.

Sophomore Yamauree Wallace returns under center and the offense will expand from the limited playbook it had when he was a freshman. His favorite target is 6-1 receiver Dandre Brown.

“With the season (Wallace) faced as a freshman and his offseason training, he’s definitely grown,” Dinkins said. “(Wallace and Brown’s) connection on the field is amazing. As a receiver (Brown) has developed a confidence and they have a relationship I feel is going to be really strong.”

The defense is where the Cardinals will hang their hopes, though. Dinkins expects only two underclassmen to be part of the regular rotation on that side of the ball.

“This is definitely going to be the most dominant defense we’ve been able to coach (in four years),” Dinkins said.

Hammond Central Wolves

Coach: Adam Hudak, second season.

Last season: 2-8.

Top returning players: WR Jordan Woods, RB Dashawn Woods.

What you should know

The Wolves have what they consider to be one of the best players in the state in Jordan Woods. The senior receiver caught 55 passes for 920 yards and 12 scores last season and aims to better those numbers this year.

Woods and others in the program say his younger brother Dashawn is actually the better player. The sophomore will be the primary ball carrier. Hammond Central hopes he’s enough of a weapon to take some of the focus off of his older brother.

Senior quarterback Carlos Alvarez transferred in from Bishop Noll but wasn’t yet cleared to play as of last week. Sophomore Brandon Burney is also in the mix there.

It’s the second season for Adam Hudak and his staff. That makes a big difference, the coach said. Kids knew what to expect in summer workouts and are now established in the offense and defense.

“I started five freshmen (on defense) in the sectional so we’ve got a lot of kids coming back that got some varsity experience,” Hudak said. “We’re excited for where our defense is going to be.”

The Wolves will play on a brand-new field, meaning they don’t have to bus to Gavit to practice.

“It’s incredible. The logistics of busing to practice every day was a nightmare,” Hudak said. “It’s awesome to be here. The kids are proud of it and we want to show off on it.”

Morton Governors

Coach: Mac Mishler, third season.

Last season: 1-6.

Top returning players: QB Lamontae Nimox, RB Camajay Griffin-Terrell, QB Holland Harris.

What you should know

The Governors appear to be seriously considering a two-quarterback system with returning starter Lamontae Nimox and Bishop Noll transfer Holland Harris. Both took first-team snaps during the scrimmage with Hobart last week and coach Mac Mishler said each has his strengths and weaknesses.

Whoever is at the position, Morton hopes he’ll hand the ball off to running back Camajay Griffin-Terrell. He ran for 1,600 yards at West Side last season but whether or not he’ll be able to play in Hessville is still up in the air.

The defense didn’t stay healthy last year. This year that will likely be a strength.

“We’re a little bit bigger (on defense). We’re physical,” Mishler said. “Right now, everybody in our interior is healthy and we hope it stays that way. You can definitely tell the difference it makes having those guys back in the lineup.”

The schedule is tough. Morton will visit Portage and Culver Academies. It will host Elkhart, a strong Hanover Central and defending Class 5A state champion Cathedral. Merrillville, which figures to be the favorite after dropping to Class 5A, is a roadblock in the sectional.

“We schedule like that on purpose. When we bumped up to 5A (last year), you’ve to know what those sectionals and regionals look like,” Mishler said. “We look at those games as great challenges for our kids. I want to challenge our kids to play the best competition we can. Our goal is to, come October, play our best football.”

West Side Cougars

Coach: Alger Boswell III, first season.

Last season: 6-3.

Top returning players: OL De’Eric Mister, RB Omarion Youghbor, WR Israel Hines.

What you should know

West Side grad and former assistant coach Alger Boswell III takes over the head coaching duties from Eric Schreiber, who is now the defensive coordinator at Hobart.

The Cougars look to run first behind a large and experienced offensive line, led by Minnesota commit De’Eric Mister. Omarion Youghbor, a big back, is expected to take the bulk of the carries as last year’s 1,600-yard rusher Camajay Griffin-Terrell transferred to Morton.

Last season’s quarterback is also gone. Payton Jordan is playing at Marian University.

Boswell said his program aims to both win and graduate players.

“The last goal of our program is to represent yourself, your family and West Side high school in a first-class manner at all times,” he said. “In the classroom, in the hallways, when you’re out in the community, make sure you’re carrying yourself with respect and when you’re wearing the orange and blue, make sure you’re conducting yourself accordingly.”