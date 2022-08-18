Scouting TF South, TF North, Marian Catholic, Bowman and North Newton football

It's a time of transition for several football teams around the Times coverage area.

Marian Catholic and TF North have new coaches, while perennial playoff contender TF South has a new mascot and must replace two of its most productive offensive players.

North Newton has a number of players adjusting to different positions, and Bowman has an influx of new players.

Bowman Eagles

Coach: David Nelson, 10th season.

Last season: 0-9.

Top returning player: QB Derek Santiago.

What you should know

After a couple of rough seasons during the pandemic, coach David Nelson looks for the Eagles to turn the corner this fall. Most of last year's team is back and an infusion of new players has the roster up to about 30.

Junior dual-threat quarterback Derek Santiago is starting for the third straight season and the experience shows in his leadership qualities, Nelson said. Dropping down to Class 1A should help Bowman come playoff time.

Marian Catholic Spartans

Coach: Nick Lopez, first season.

Last season: 3-6 (0-3 CCL/ESCC Purple).

Top returning players: QB Kyle Thomas, WR Kaleb Isom, DB/WR Kelby King, DB/WR Austin Alexander, OL Craig Morrison, MLB Joe Garcia.

What you should know

Former offensive coordinator Nick Lopez takes over a team seeking to return to the IHSA playoffs after falling short last season.

Senior Kyle Thomas is one of the Chicago area's top dual-threat quarterbacks, piling up 1,798 total yards and 17 touchdowns last season. The consensus No. 45 senior in Illinois, he's committed to Northern Illinois as a receiver.

Sophomore running back Tyler Lofton also should pile up some yards behind a veteran offensive line anchored by center Craig Morrison, who is a four-year starter.

North Newton Spartans

Coach: Scott Rouch, fifth season.

Last season: 6-4 (5-0 Midwest).

Top returning players: FB/LB Andrew Colovos, RB/LB Caleb Johnson, RB/LB Connor Scatella.

What you should know

Staying healthy will be more important than ever for the four-time defending Midwest Conference champs because depth is in short supply with about 20 players on the roster.

After opening with county rival South Newton, the Spartans face their most demanding stretch of the season: at Rensselaer, at North Judson and home vs. Kankakee Valley. Getting through that unscathed could be the key for another successful conference run.

TF North Meteors

Coach: Jason Richardson (interim).

Last season: 1-8 (1-5 South Suburban Blue).

Top returning players: QB Dominic Gradford, FB Tristan Jackson, RB Joseph Merritt.

What you should know

Jason Richardson, a former head coach at Chicago Julian in his fourth season in the North program, took over last week when Tristan Stovall resigned.

Already having a good working relationship with the players should aid in the transition. Ditto for having longtime Chicago Hubbard coach Elton Harris on board as offensive coordinator.

The Meteors look to keep building around some young players. "We've got a lot of juniors and sophomores," Richardson said. "That's the core of our team."

TF South Red Wolves

Coach: Bob Padjen, sixth season.

Last season: 6-4 (4-2 South Suburban Blue).

Top returning players: OL/DL Cortez Jones, OL Karter Thomas, OL/DT Kenyon Peoples, WR Brandon Woods, TE Jacob Foster, LB JT Taylor, CB Jason Jones, DT Darrell Harris.

What you should know

The Red Wolves are one of the south suburbs' most consistent programs with six straight winning seasons and 23 IHSA playoff berths in the last 27 years (not counting 2020, when the postseason was canceled).

Two big graduation losses were 1,000-yard rusher and defensive mainstay Ernest Temple and 1,000-yard passer Jacob Urdiales.

But a slimmed-down Cortez Jones anchors an experienced and capable offensive line, Brandon Woods is a proven pass catcher and there are some talented skill players ready to step up into bigger roles.

The defense is deeper than in recent years and the Red Wolves also have maintained decent roster numbers unlike some of their conference rivals. As usual, making the playoffs is the primary goal.