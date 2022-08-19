Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference football teams for 2022

Last season, Merrillville was the team to beat in the Duneland Athletic Conference going 7-0 and it looks to be much of the same in 2022. The Pirates ranked No. 1 in Class 5A AP poll after moving down from 6A.

With three teams employing coaches in their first or second seasons at the helm, the DAC figures to have a number of programs in a state of transition as the coaches mold the team to their vision.

Michigan City and Merrillville both boast players with Power Five offers that DAC foes will have to try and stop.

Chesterton Trojans

Coach: Mark Peterson, 10th season.

Last season: 7-4 (4-3 DAC).

Top returning players: RB Ethan Troy, RB/WR Bryce Thoma, LB Keegan Wrigley, OL Jorge Ortiz.

What you should know

Mark Peterson's squad is entering its first year post-Chris Mullen. The Trojans will have to find who the replacement will be at the quarterback position, but the offense returns plenty of talent elsewhere.

Senior running back Ethan Troy is back and healthy after battling through a shoulder injury last season in which he put up over 500 total yards. An experienced offensive line figures to make the run game a strength.

Senior Bryce Thoma will feature as both a wideout and running back, adding a dynamic element for a Trojans team that will be seeking an identity.

Crown Point Bulldogs

Coach: Craig Buzea, second season.

Last season: 5-5 (4-3 DAC).

Top returning players: QB JJ Johnson, OL Logan Pokropinski, LB Will Clark, DE Paul Clark.

What you should know

Craig Buzea is entering his second season with Crown Point, but got a late start last year as he finished out his coaching duties with Homewood-Flossmoor in Illinois' spring 2021 pandemic season. This season, with a full offseason under his belt, Buzea expects improvement from the Bulldogs.

A big and experienced offensive line headlined by All-Stater Logan Pokropinski will be tasked with protecting duel-threat quarterback JJ Johnson. Buzea says Johnson — who is a converted wide receiver — has been given the keys to the offense.

On defense the Bulldogs will lean on a trio of wrestlers from the team state champs: Will Clark, Paul Clark and Cody Goodwin. Last season, Buzea thought the secondary was a problem area, but expects improvement there.

Lake Central Indians

Coach: Rick Good, second season.

Last season: 3-7 (1-6 DAC).

Top returning players: RB Xavier Williams, DB Nick Arcella, CB Max Welty, LB Andres Cedano.

What you should know

Lake Central started its 2021 season 3-0. It then proceed to drop its next seven games to finish 3-7.

Second-year coach Rick Good thinks neither stretch was reflective of his squad's true talent and believes they'll find a little more of the consistency they lacked this season.

With first-year starter Jonny Sorensen under center, Good will lean on junior running back Xavier Williams to carry a heavy load.

La Porte Slicers

Coach: Bob James, first season.

Last season: 2-8 (1-6 DAC).

Top returning players: QB RJ Anglin, OL Braylyn Schultz, DB Gabe Quinn.

What you should know

"I'm not an outwardly religious guy," first-year coach Bob James said, "but I pray every night for a healthy RJ Anglin because as he goes, we go."

Anglin's season was cut short last season due to injury, but the quarterback is back and ready to go in 2022. James is looking to instill a pass-first attack that builds off the system that former head coach David Ortiz implemented a season ago. Braylyn Schultz, La Porte's sole returning offensive lineman, will protect Anglin's blind side after moving over from right tackle.

The Slicers lose two All-Area players on the defensive side of the ball but return starters at all three levels in the hopes of improving a unit that ranked near the bottom of the DAC a season ago.

Merrillville Pirates

Coach: Bob Seiss, eighth season.

Last season: 12-1 (7-0 DAC).

Top returning players: WR Justin Marshall, DB/WR Phillip Roche, OL Adonis Rodgers.

What you should know

Brad Seiss' focus this season will be getting his most talented players in positions to make plays.

That means three-star Colorado State signee Justin Marshall slotting in at running back as well as playing wide receiver as he did last season. Another three-star recruit, Phillip Roche, will line up at wide receiver in addition to his usual spot starring at safety on defense. Andrean transfer Trey Stephens will play in multiple spots on defense as well as getting looks at running back.

The Pirates have to replace abundant talent but Seiss is confident that the likes of Jaylen Thomas at quarterback and Stephens on defense can step up to fill some of the voids.

Michigan City Wolves

Coach: Phil Mason, seventh season.

Last season: 9-4 (4-3 DAC).

Top returning players: RB Jaden Hart, QB Tyler Bush.

What you should know

Michigan City pulled out an overtime upset over Valparaiso in the regional title game. Unluckily for teams in the area, the Wolves return two of its biggest stars from last year's squad as well.

Junior running back Jaden Hart is one of the most prolific backs in the state. Hart, a three-star recruit, has offers from a host of Power Five offers, including Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa State and Kentucky.

Hart is joined in the backfield by fellow junior Tyler Bush at the quarterback spot. Bush, a Class 5A Junior All-State team member, adds an extra element that's sure to cause Region defenses fits.

Portage Indians

Coach: Terry Chestovich, third season.

Last season: 2-8 (1-6 DAC).

Top returning players: QB Colton Wilkie, RB Terrell Craft, RB Troy Marshall, DB Michael Dzyacky Jr.

What you should know

Chestovich wants a recommitment to playing a physical brand of football this season. Expect that to manifest itself in the running game and with a hard-hitting defense.

Colton Wilkie made the transition from wide receiver to quarterback this offseason and Chestovich is impressed with the work he's put in to learn the new position.

Terrell Craft, the leading rusher for Portage last year, will once again be the primary back but Troy Marshall will get carries too, either in change of pace scenarios or in two-back sets.

Valparaiso Vikings

Coach: Bill Marshall, fifth season.

Last season: 10-2 (6-1 DAC).

Top returning players: LB Pete Crossin, DB Tyler VerSchure, RB Travis Davis.

What you should know

Valparaiso will have to replace an unparalleled amount of talent in 2022 — especially on offense.

Bill Marshall will trot out an offensive line of five new starters. Travis Davis, who missed all but one game a season ago, is expected by Marshall to be one of the best running backs in the Region.

The defensive side of the football is where the Vikings return more continuity. Linebacker Pete Crossin and defensive back Tyler VerSchure return for a team that has deep playoff aspirations.