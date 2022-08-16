Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference football teams

There’s plenty of change and transition ongoing within the Greater South Shore Athletic Conference.

The 10 head coaches average 2.3 years of previous experience at their respective schools.

Lake Station’s Glenn Gulley and Whiting’s Jason Jendreas are both in their first years with the head coach title in front of their names. Demetri Blanco (River Forest) and Cody French (Calumet) are in their second seasons while Griffith’s Robert Robinson begins year three.

The closest thing to a sure thing in the GSSC is Hanover Central. The Wildcats return 16 starters from their sectional winning team — the first in program history — and fill the six holes created by graduation with players reigning Times Coach of the Year Brian Parker is already speaking highly of.

Another team winning the GSSC means uprooting an experienced, talented Hanover Central program looking for its third straight conference title before heading to the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2023. Will a new challenger emerge?

Bishop Noll Warriors

Coach: Wayne Racine, fifth season.

Last season: 1-7 (0-4 GSSC).

Top returning players: OL/DL Matt Bonadurer, OL/LB Zach Bonadurer, OL/DL Luke Buksa, OL/DL Caleb Lacefield.

What you should know

Coach Wayne Racine said he likes the athletes he’s got at his disposal to spread around the field but that his best players are all fighting in the trenches. “There’s no doubt that really the strength of our team this year is going to be our offensive line,” Racine said. Look for an upperclassmen-heavy group of linemen to dictate whether or not the Warriors can string together multiple wins this season.

Boone Grove Wolves

Coach: Dan Kukulski, sixth season.

Last season: 2-7 (1-5).

Top returning players: LB Khaled Alzeer, RB/DB Nate Hilty, QB Mark Rowland.

What you should know

What was a young Boone Grove team stumbled out of the gates last season but improved as the season went along while gaining valuable experience. Most of that group that managed to win an opening game in sectionals is back.

Calumet Warriors

Coach: Cody French, second season.

Last season: 6-4 (2-3).

Top returning players: WR/S Terrell Caldwell, WR/LB David Flores, LB Alex Ponce, RB Anthony Ponce.

What you should know

Second-year coach Cody French fields a team that’s well ahead of schedule compared to where it was at a season ago as he began his first year leading the program. “We’re young but we’ve got a good group that’s working hard,” French said. “They’re prepared. We’re running what we have installed. They trust us. Everything top to bottom program-wise is better. I think right now we’re at a point we didn’t get to until the end of last year.”

Griffith Panthers

Coach: Robert Robinson, third season.

Last season: 4-6 (3-3).

Top returning players: OL/DL Ameer Abu-Zir, S/RB Connor Cervantes, OL, LB AJ Farr, QB Gary Quillin.

What you should know

Griffith will employ a new-look offense that won’t look all that new for longtime Panther fans. Coach Robert Robinson has reinstalled an option-based attack in place of the wing-T he used his first two seasons. “We’ve gone back to Griffith’s roots,” Robinson said. “This is what Griffith was built on. Griffith football is about running the option. We’re not blessed with super size or super athlete-types so what can we do to move the ball? For us, that’s using the option.”

Hanover Central Wildcats

Coach: Brian Parker, fifth season.

Last season: 11-2 (6-0).

Top returning players: RB/LB Kyle Haessly, OL/DL Ryan Hildeman, LB Jaden Howard, RB/WR/DB Gannan Howes, DL Collin Foy, QB Matt Koontz.

What you should know

Fresh off leading Hanover Central to its first sectional championship in program history, reigning Times Coach of the Year Brian Parker returns 16 starters, is optimistic about his new blood and has even higher goals for 2022. “These guys all know the expectations,” Parker said. “They know how we operate as coaches. Our challenge is to provide them with new challenges that sound or look different but our goals are the same as they always were. We want to win sectionals. We want to win regionals. We want to get down to state.”

Lake Station Eagles

Coach: Glenn Gulley, first season (interim).

Last season: 2-5 (0-2).

Top returning players: RB/DB Michael Brown, WR/DB Karmine Hubbard, QB Peyton Mcintosh.

What you should know

Coach Jason Wolfe resigned just before fall camp leaving former assistant coach Glenn Gulley in charge. After struggling to keep enough players on the roster last season, Lake Station looks to be better off in that department. “Believe it or not we’re in really good shape,” Gulley said. “I have a lot of talented freshmen. We’ve got some guys. It’s crazy how it’s come together. We’re very excited about what we have here.”

River Forest Ingots

Coach: Demetri Blanco, second season.

Last season: 5-4 (4-3).

Top returning players: RB/S Saul Montes, OL Nathan Paceley, QB Ayden Silver.

What you should know

Coach Demetri Blanco is hoping for a substantial jump from year one to year two leading River Forest, reporting that his players have bought into what he and his coaches are teaching. “We kind of shrunk in big games, but I think with this group we’re going to get over that hurdle,” Blanco said. “We have a great senior class. We’ll be senior-driven but these guys are expecting to win now. That’s part of the change in culture that was my mission from year one to year two.”

South Central Satellites

Coach: Buzz Schoff, sixth season.

Last season: 5-4 (3-1).

Top returning players: WR/DB Tyler Carr, QB/S Zack Hanchar, RB/DB Aaron Hogan.

What you should know

South Central brings back its quarterback in junior Zack Hanchar and second-most productive running back in Aaron Hogan from a team that won five of its last six games last season. That team was better than its record indicates. Two of the Satellites’ four losses were by less than one possession.

Wheeler Bearcats

Coach: Robert Kania, second season.

Last season: 6-3 (6-1).

Top returning players: RB/S Caden Brann, WR/S Austin Goodrich, LB Troy Ribar, RB/LB Cory Davis.

What you should know

Coach Robert Kania is still in the midst of imprinting the culture he wants to define Wheeler football in his second season leading the Bearcats. “We’re trying to build the program as much as anything,” Kania said. “I love this team. They’re very coachable. We’ve got a good group of seniors coming back who have done everything we’ve asked. We have some pieces. It’s just a matter of if they’re old enough and ready enough to take over the spots we have to fill.”

Whiting Oilers

Coach: Jason Jendreas, first season.

Last season: 5-7 (2-5).

Top returning players: TE/DL Jeremiah Allard, QB Nick Davenport, OL/DL Joe Jendreas, LB Julius Torres.

What you should know

New head coach Jason Jendreas is no stranger to Whiting football. He started with the middle school and has eight years in the program. “We’re going to do what we know,” Jeandreas said. “The boys have all taken to the changes we’ve made. They’ve taken to leadership roles. Our seniors, especially, have just been taking over. The whole team right now is focused in a good way.”