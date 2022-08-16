Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference football teams for 2022

The Northwest Crossroads Conference has been a top-heavy league for a long time.

Andrean, Hobart and Lowell have controlled it while Highland, Kankakee Valley and Munster have been left playing catch up. The 59ers, Brickies and Red Devils split the conference crown last season and are expected to be the favorites, again.

Both Highland and Hobart added former head coaches to their staff. Former Whiting skipper Brett Jennings is working with the Trojans' Pete Koulianos while the head coach at West Side last year, Eric Schreiber, will coordinate the Brickies defense.

The individual star of the NCC is undoubtedly Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who will play his college ball in a golden helmet in South Bend.

Andrean 59ers

Coach: Chris Skinner, seventh season.

Last Season: 12-3 (4-1 NCC).

Top returning players: RB/LB Drayk Bowen, QB Robbie Ballentine, WR Pat Clacks III, S Antonio Barnes, OL Ian Urchell.

What you should know: The 59ers are coming off of a Class 2A state championship, the program’s third. They’ll be one of the favorites to compete for another. Coach Chris Skinner was a junior on the 2004 title team. “I know what that’s like, carrying the weight of those expectations,” Skinner said. “I don’t know how this team is going to grow but it certainly isn’t going to be anything that has to do with last year.”

Andrean’s headliner is Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen, ranked in the top 50 in his class by some of the national recruiting services. He had nearly 1,000 yards rushing last year but is a linebacker first. He topped 100 tackles, including 12 for loss, to go with three sacks and three picks.

Quarterback Robbie Ballentine loses his brother Scott and Alonzo Paul at receiver but returns Pat Clacks III, who had 51 catches as a sophomore. The defense has Trey Stephens-sized hole to patch. The linebacker transferred to Merrillville.

Highland Trojans

Coach: Pete Koulianos, fifth season.

Last season: 4-6 (2-3 NCC).

Top returning player: WR Stevie Salman, DL Kameron Bixeman, RB Leo Luviano.

What you should know: The Trojans won four games in six of the last seven seasons. The exception was in 2015 when they won five. The hope is to get over the .500 hump this year. Highland will need to replace quarterback and leader Nick Steele. Leading receiver Stevie Salman returns after grabbing 31 passes for just under 500 yards a year ago. He’ll likely be the focal point of the offense with running back Leo Luviano. Luviano averaged 7.9 yards in 57 carries as a junior.

On the defensive side, Kameron Bixeman had seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior. He’ll be counted on as a senior. Former Whiting head coach Brett Jennings is now on staff. It can only bolster the defense to have a guy with head coaching experience at the helm.

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Craig Osika, fifth season.

Last season: 8-4 (4-1 NCC).

Top returning players: RB Trey Gibson, QB Noah Ehrlich, LB Gavin Miller.

What you should know: The backfield battery of running back Trey Gibson and quarterback Noah Ehrlich will likely give defensive coordinators headaches all season. Gibson, a senior who transferred from Wheeler last year, had over 2,000 total yards and 36 scores. The sophomore Ehrlich threw for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception. “We’re young but they’ve responded,” coach Craig Osika said. “Our veteran guys have stepped up and been pretty good leaders throughout this whole process this summer but we’ve got a long way to go, yet.”

On the other side of the ball, leading tackler Gavin Miller is back after getting 72 stops, including 10 for loss, as a junior. The Brickies do need to replace seven of last year’s top 10 tacklers, though. Coach Eric Schreiber will run the defense. He was head coach at West Side last year and brought assistant coach Adam Harmon with him to Hobart. “Any time you can add another guy who has head coaching experience to your staff, it’s a plus,” Osika said. “(Schreiber and Harmon) are young. I’m not young anymore. You want to have that youth on your staff. They bring energy and a different perspective.”

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Kirk Kennedy, first season.

Last season: 4-7 (1-4 NCC).

Top returning players: RB Logan Parks, WR Eli Deardorff, DB Caleb Deardorff.

What you should know: Kirk Kennedy returns to the region to takeover a program many have viewed as a bit of a sleeping giant in the NCC. Kennedy coached at Lowell from 1994 until 2009, winning three semistates, six regionals, nine sectionals and the 2005 Class 4A state championship while going 143-56. Kennedy is likely to bring a run-first attack to Kankakee Valley. The Kougars will need to replace quarterback Grant Stowers and running back Jake Lamka. Offensive weapons Logan Parks and Eli Deardorff are back, though.

Safety Caleb Deardorff had 62 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. He’ll lead the defense. The Kougars have a chance to start hot. The first five opponents are smaller schools and/or are coming off of losing seasons. The sixth opponent is Lowell, which will be a big one for both Kennedy and the Red Devils.

Lowell Red Devils

Coach: Keith Kilmer, 13th season.

Last season: 9-4 (4-1 NCC).

Top returning players: QB Riley Bank, RB Kendall Powers, DB Malachi James, DL James Langen.

What you should know: The returning sectional champions bring back just eight starters — four on defense and four on offense. Running back Joey Heuer has been the face of the Red Devils for the last few years. He graduated and took the over 3,000 yards he ran for over the last two seasons with him. Fortunately for Lowell, quarterback Riley Bank is back. He had a combined 1,749 passing and rushing yards last year to go with 20 total touchdowns. The Red Devils threw the ball only 111 times in 2021, compared to 527 rushing attempts. That could increase in Bank’s second year as the starter.

Malachi James is the top returning tackler. He had 38 in 2021, good for fifth best on the roster. Defensive lineman James Langen was right behind him with 35. Most of the upperclassmen will play both ways.

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Jason Grunewald, fifth season.

Last season: 3-8 (0-5 NCC)

Top returning players: QB/DB AJ Prieboy, RB Brendan Budeselich.

What you should know: Though the Mustangs didn't win a conference game last season, there were signs of progress. Their three wins were as many as the previous three seasons combined, and they won a sectional game for the first time since 2016. Munster enters the second season with a flexbone offense. Many of the seniors became starters as sophomores. Players should be more comfortable with their responsibilities. Quarterback AJ Prieboy returns, as well, which is always key to an option attack. He carried the ball 154 times a year ago and is behind a mostly experienced line, as well. Blake Siurek graduated, though. He had 827 total yards last year.

Munster won’t play a team that finished above .500 in 2021 until Andrean in Week 7, so a good start is both possible and key. Numbers are reportedly up in the lower levels. That’s been a problem in the recent past.