Scrapping game plan before kickoff, Highland runs all over Griffith in sectional opener

HIGHLAND — Highland coach Pete Koulianos was sitting in his office six hours before Friday night’s sectional opener against Griffith when he got the news that no coach wants to hear in 2020.

Starting quarterback Ethan Litavecz was being held out of the game due to COVID-19 exposure precautions. Koulianos sent a quick text to backup Nicholas Steele and started reworking the game plan with just hours to spare.

The game plan worked as the Trojans ground up more than 400 rushing yards on their way to a 38-21 win over the Panthers in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener.

“It was tough with us finding out the news about Ethan at the 11th hour,” Koulianos said. “We wanted to put it on our backs. We told them to 'run physical' and they did that.”

It took some time for the Trojans (4-4) to get on track. Highland turned a Griffith turnover into three points early in the first quarter, but it struggled to find the end zone until midway through the second quarter.