Scrapping game plan before kickoff, Highland runs all over Griffith in sectional opener

HIGHLAND — Highland coach Pete Koulianos was sitting in his office six hours before Friday night’s sectional opener against Griffith when he got the news that no coach wants to hear in 2020.
Starting quarterback Ethan Litavecz was being held out of the game due to COVID-19 exposure precautions. Koulianos sent a quick text to backup Nicholas Steele and started reworking the game plan with just hours to spare.
The game plan worked as the Trojans ground up more than 400 rushing yards on their way to a 38-21 win over the Panthers in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener.
“It was tough with us finding out the news about Ethan at the 11th hour,” Koulianos said. “We wanted to put it on our backs. We told them to 'run physical' and they did that.”
It took some time for the Trojans (4-4) to get on track. Highland turned a Griffith turnover into three points early in the first quarter, but it struggled to find the end zone until midway through the second quarter.
Four different players carried the ball during a nine-play, 80-yard drive and Christian Rios gave Highland a 10-7 lead with a short touchdown run. The touchdown was the first of three unanswered scores as Jonah Tillman added a 28-yard touchdown to give Highland a 17-7 halftime lead. Rios then opened the third quarter with a 77-yard touchdown run and the Trojans looked like they were ready for a blowout victory.
Rios finished with a game-high 148 rushing yards while Tillman added 137 yards on the ground.
“The game plan was to run and we needed to run our hardest,” Rios said. “We put together some plays and we got the momentum going.”
Griffith senior quarterback Carson Crowe wouldn’t be held down for long. Crowe ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Panthers struggled with bad snaps throughout the evening.
Crowe finally settled into a groove in the third quarter as he threw consecutive touchdown passes to Kyle Atkinson to cut the deficit to 24-21. The Panthers had all the momentum and looked to be one defensive stop away from taking complete control of the game.
“I really thought that’s where we were at,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “We made a nice comeback and we had the momentum. Then you’ve got to credit Highland, they made a play.”
Koulianos spends part of practice each week with a trick play session and he finally rolled out one of the plays Friday night. The coach called for a receiver reverse where the ball ended up in the hands of Highland senior Kyren Abbott. Abbott then launched a pass to an open Braydon Jones who walked 71 yards into the end zone for a game-breaking touchdown.
“It was surprising to get that play call,” Abbott said. “The ball was in my hands and I needed to make a play.”
Abbott finished the night with two interceptions to go along with his touchdown pass as the Trojans forced four Griffith turnovers.
“I’m proud of my kids for the fight they showed tonight,” Robinson said. “We only had 19 players dressed. Everyone is facing this right now. We’re excited about getting our guys back and we’re excited for our future. We’re going to miss these seniors and I’m proud of them.”
