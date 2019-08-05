MERRILLVILLE — On the state’s first day of prep football practice, Merrillville’s narrow loss to Crown Point in last season’s Class 6A sectional championship was still fresh on the mind of junior wide receiver Armani Glass.
Down four points, with just over two minutes to play, Glass had the chance to cap off a Herculean effort against the Bulldogs. He had already reeled in seven catches for 106 yards and one touchdown, but on the Pirates’ final drive he dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass.
Crown Point held on to win 17-13, clinching its third straight sectional title, and after what he called a long offseason, Merrillville’s top target is ready for redemption.
“Every single day, you just think about what you could have done differently and maybe the game would have turned out differently,” Glass said. “But you gotta put it behind you and work on the next play. The countdown has been real. Track (season) kind of eased it a little bit, but I’ve definitely been waiting on (football season) to come back around.”
Glass finished his sophomore campaign with 41 catches for 703 yards and nine touchdowns and kept his goals for the upcoming season simple. He wants to increase his level of production and give the Pirates another opportunity to claim their 12th sectional championship and first since 2015.
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss thinks the deflating end to the 2018 season is a great motivator for Glass, who has already established himself as one of the best all-around athletes at the school. In the spring, Glass was the long jump champion at the Crown Point Sectional, and he wasn’t the only Pirates football player to have a memorable outing.
Offensive tackle Martes Lewis also took home some hardware, claiming the shot put title, and Seiss said the senior’s meteoric rise in both sports has been a triumph and challenge.
The Minnesota commit clearly looked like one of the most dominant players on the field Monday, and Seiss expects a lot from in his final prep campaign. However, it took some time for Seiss to convince the lineman of his potential.
“He almost didn’t believe how good he was,” Seiss said with a laugh. “I had to tell him, ‘Martes, there’s not too many guys that are 6’7. There’s not too many guys that are 330 pounds. You don’t think it’s a little weird that you’re the biggest guy in the hallway?’ He just never really thought of it that way.”
Lewis said he is grateful to continue his career at the Division I level and also relieved to wrap up the recruiting process. Seiss acknowledged that other top prospects may have let the attention from Power Five programs go to their heads, but Lewis is still the same guy.
The mild-mannered giant won’t speak about his football career unless someone asks, and he barely uses social media. Lewis has only tweeted five times, and the last one came on June 19 to announce his decision.
“Ever since I committed, I haven’t been as busy, and I can just focus on football,” Lewis said. “I’m just working on the O-line, trying to get us better. I think we need to learn our plays more, but everyone is doing good.”
On other side of the ball, Merrillville will be without 2018 Times Defensive Player of the Year Justen Ramsey. The standout defensive tackle is set to begin his freshman campaign at Ball State. While he is a notable player to replace, Seiss views it as an opportunity for other athletes to step up.
He mentioned that sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who started every game as a freshman, junior linebacker Devin Sanders, who led the team in sacks last year, and senior safety and team captain Davin Latiker all gained a lot of experience alongside Ramsey and will continue growing in his absence.
After falling painfully short of advancing to the regional championship, the Pirates finished the 2018 season at 7-4. With so many core players returning, Seiss is eager to find out if this year’s squad can take the next step.
“We get to open against Andrean, and we brought Hobart back, which was a big rivalry for a longtime in Northwest Indiana,” said Seiss, who is entering his fifth season with the program. “Then we’ve got out conference season. Valpo has sat at the top (of the Duneland Athletic Conference) the last few years, and Michigan City’s done a nice job, too. I’m just excited to get into our schedule and see what this group can do.”