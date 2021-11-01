Senior Blake Siurek is the right option for Munster offense

MUNSTER — When Munster changed its scheme to the triple option, it needed to find a couple important pieces to run out the typically difficult offense.
The Mustangs, who gave coach Jason Grunewald his first posteason win — 23-0 over Hammond Central — on Friday, did have their quarterback in place with junior AJ Prieboy. But they needed a thunder to compliment his lightning.
Enter Blake Siurek.
The senior played guard, middle linebacker and even long snapper throughout his high school career.
When it was announced that the Mustangs would be moving to the option, Siurek knew it was his moment to seize the opportunity.
"I have wanted to play running back for a while now because I played there in seventh grade," said Siurek, who had rushed for 777 yards and 10 TDs this year.
Grunewald described Siurek as a program guy.
"Blake has been a part of my first four-year group here and has played around in some different spots (and) has done a nice job with them," Grunewald said. "In the spread, he played in the hybrid OL/TE role, but he's really found his spot in this offense."
Was it tough moving to the triple option?
"It was difficult at first because it's a hard offense to learn and get used to, but everyone stuck with it," Siurek said. "We have had tons of reps and I wouldn't have had the season I am without any of them or the coaching staff."
In Friday's Class 5A Sectional 9 semifinal win, Munster (3-7) scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. Siurek plunged in from 2 yards out with 4:09 left in the first half and then scored on a 20-yarder after Munster recovered a squib kick.
Siurek finished with 115 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Grunewald said Siurek's most definitive attribute is the way he carries himself on and off the football field.
"Blake never gets too high or low because he has such a calm demeanor and is so consistent," Grunewald said. "He brings confidence and we will go for it on a fourth-and-2 or fourth-and-1 in any situation because Blake always keeps his legs moving."
Munster will host Valparaiso (9-1) in the Class 5A Sectional 9 final.
Siurek knows of the challenge in front of the Mustangs next week and he has one primary factor for motivation.
"Coach has always checked up on me and we got close and there's nothing more special than that," said Siurek. "We love doing this for our coaches because they have given us everything to succeed."