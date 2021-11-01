Senior Blake Siurek is the right option for Munster offense

MUNSTER — When Munster changed its scheme to the triple option, it needed to find a couple important pieces to run out the typically difficult offense.

The Mustangs, who gave coach Jason Grunewald his first posteason win — 23-0 over Hammond Central — on Friday, did have their quarterback in place with junior AJ Prieboy. But they needed a thunder to compliment his lightning.

Enter Blake Siurek.

The senior played guard, middle linebacker and even long snapper throughout his high school career.

When it was announced that the Mustangs would be moving to the option, Siurek knew it was his moment to seize the opportunity.

"I have wanted to play running back for a while now because I played there in seventh grade," said Siurek, who had rushed for 777 yards and 10 TDs this year.

Grunewald described Siurek as a program guy.

"Blake has been a part of my first four-year group here and has played around in some different spots (and) has done a nice job with them," Grunewald said. "In the spread, he played in the hybrid OL/TE role, but he's really found his spot in this offense."

Was it tough moving to the triple option?