GRIFFITH — When Valparaiso linebacker Peyton Krutz suffered an apparent lower leg injury in Friday's 63-0 win over Griffith, Josh Fedorchak knew what his teammate was going through.
"We were all sad when Peyton went down because he's one of our leaders and captains," said Fedorchak, who had an injury of his own two years ago. "But we had some leaders step up and this performance was for him."
The senior defensive back suffered a broken collarbone during his sophomore year. That typically takes six to eight weeks to come back from fully in a physical sense, but could be months longer to recover from mentally.
"It took a long time to get back because I had to get significantly stronger," Fedorchak said.
In his journey back, he also had to wait behind an All-Area performer — and arguably one of the area's best defensive backs in recent years — in Reece Crossin, who had 59 tackles and five interceptions a year ago.
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall was anxious for Fedorchak to show what he could do, and hasn't been disappointed.
"He hasn't had the easiest road in his career since he had to battle the collarbone injury and he waited behind Reece, but I'm really glad he has been able to showcase his talents on the football field," Marshall said.
Fedorchak contributed four tackles in the season-opening 34-14 win over Class 6A power Penn.
"(The first) week's win made all the difference because getting off to the right foot will set the tone for the entire season," Fedorchak said.
But on Friday night he took his game to another level by picking off Griffith passes on back-to-back series late in the second quarter. Fedorchak returned both interceptions for touchdowns, from 35 and 53 yards, respectively.
The first one came on an athletic play by crossing the wide receiver's route and jumping up to get the football.
"He's a work ethic kind of kid and he has a great ability to high-point the football," Marshall said.
Fedorchak's second interception came by reading the pass perfectly on a well-designed route and play from Griffith.
"This has come from hundreds of thousands of reps in practice and coaches putting us in the right position," Fedorchak said. "The other part is a credit to the front four because of all the pressure they can put on the quarterback."
Fedorchak is bullish on the Times No. 1 Vikings' chances now that they've dropped from Class 6A to 5A.
"Our potential is through the roof and we are capable of a state title run if we continue to work hard and play the way we know we can," he said.