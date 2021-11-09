Seniors Eddie Bastardo, Danny O'Shea help set tone for Andrean defense

WHITING — Eddie Bastardo and Danny O’Shea both know they’re not the stars of Andrean’s talented defense.
Understandably, much of that shine goes to their teammate, Notre Dame-bound linebacker Drayk Bowen.
But the seniors know their roles, and have played them soundly throughout the 59ers playoff campaign.
A 49-0 shutout of Whiting in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 33 championship on Friday night supplied plenty of proof.
O’Shea, a safety, made his mark with 4:15 to go in the opening quarter, snagging a tipped pass for an interception and accelerating for a touchdown return of about 50 yards.
“I just caught it and then it was a bunch of guys in the middle,” O’Shea said. “I just went all around them, and then there was the receiver on the right side. He was coming, I think he grabbed my jersey, but I was just hauling and tried to go as fast as I can to the end zone.”
The score put the 59ers up 28-0.
Bastardo, who plays linebacker and tight end, was a little surprised by O’Shea’s moves on the pick-six.
“It was really crazy,” Bastardo said. “Danny, we make fun of him for being a slower guy. Seeing him just take off, it was everything. It was just exhilarating to see him get that pick-six, and then we all celebrated together in the end zone.”
The 59ers defense had five interceptions. James Mantel made two picks, while juniors Antonio Barnes and Colin Flesher each had one.
After shutting out the Rensselaer offense the week before in a 28-2 win, the 59ers only gave up 162 total yards to the Oilers.
Only Catholic Central of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Merrillville and Hobart have scored 28 or more points against the 59ers this year.
“We have a couple younger guys and a couple of new kids on it, and they’ve really gotten better over time,” Bastardo said. “It’s good to see people like Antonio (Barnes), Joe Calacci, Charlie (Koeppen), they’re getting better and they’re getting good.”
Bastardo — who is a big part of the 59ers’ blocking efforts at tight end — was active defensively. But he had his own breakthrough moment on offense when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Scott Ballentine.
“That’s my first one of the year,” Bastardo said, “so I’ll probably remember that forever.”
His coach, Chris Skinner, has nothing but praise for the way Bastardo has embodied the mentality he wants all of his players to adopt.
“He does a lot of the dirty work blocking,” Skinner said. “We saw a matchup we liked and he kind of got lost behind the DBs there. It’s good for him to get a touchdown for all the hard work he’s done in the blocking game.”
From O’Shea, Skinner is seeing an impeccable senior season from a kid who didn't play organized football before high school.
“He’s just a really hard worker,” Skinner said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s in my AP bio class, he’s got like a 4.00 GPA. To see him make plays like that, I’m very proud of Danny.”
“He understands where to be, he understands the game plan, and that’s what makes him valuable,” Skinner added. “He’s kind of the captain back there in terms of communication, coverage we’re in, who is where.”
O’Shea attributes the defense’s success — and the various breakthroughs for role players — to a team-wide commitment to the game plans each week.
“Everyone is focused on their individual job,” O’Shea said. “D-line is doing their job, linebackers doing their job, DBs doing their job. We all do our jobs, and if the offense messes up, then we make plays.”
Winning their third straight sectional title resonated with seniors like Bastardo and O’Shea.
“It just means everything to us, really,” Bastardo said. “We put in work all the time. To get accolades like this, it’s not just patches on a jacket. It’s good for us, good for the momentum, to keep it rolling.”
