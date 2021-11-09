Seniors Eddie Bastardo, Danny O'Shea help set tone for Andrean defense

WHITING — Eddie Bastardo and Danny O’Shea both know they’re not the stars of Andrean’s talented defense.

Understandably, much of that shine goes to their teammate, Notre Dame-bound linebacker Drayk Bowen.

But the seniors know their roles, and have played them soundly throughout the 59ers playoff campaign.

A 49-0 shutout of Whiting in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 33 championship on Friday night supplied plenty of proof.

O’Shea, a safety, made his mark with 4:15 to go in the opening quarter, snagging a tipped pass for an interception and accelerating for a touchdown return of about 50 yards.

“I just caught it and then it was a bunch of guys in the middle,” O’Shea said. “I just went all around them, and then there was the receiver on the right side. He was coming, I think he grabbed my jersey, but I was just hauling and tried to go as fast as I can to the end zone.”

The score put the 59ers up 28-0.

Bastardo, who plays linebacker and tight end, was a little surprised by O’Shea’s moves on the pick-six.