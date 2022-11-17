Setbacks won't stop Valparaiso's Travis Davis

VALPARAISO — If one thing is for sure, Travis Davis is tough to stop

The Valparaiso junior running back has made a habit of being that in his short time in the Vikings’ backfield. Just last Friday, Davis rumbled for 111 yards to help Valparaiso pull off a 15-14 upset of Merrillville.

Unfortunately for Davis, his obstacles haven’t stopped at would-be tacklers.

At the end of Davis’ freshman year at Valparaiso, he needed to have a benign tumor removed from his left leg. Forty-two stitches later, Davis was absent from school, quickly falling behind in the classroom.

“I couldn’t do any schoolwork, so my grades just kind of,” Davis said, trailing off and making a thumbs-down motion. “I was in the hospital for like a month and a half.”

The result football-wise was Davis being academically ineligible for his sophomore season. Instead of letting that news discourage him, he took it as a learning opportunity.

“A lot of listening,” Davis said. “You can’t really do much so your ears really open up. Just trying to get everything, do everything I can do right. Just try to get back on my feet as fast as possible.”

“He’s the type of kid that when you tell him once, it’s never forgotten,” Vikings coach Bill Marshall said. “He gets it.”

When Davis worked back into the fold this past summer, it wasn’t immediately smooth sailing. But Marshall said his eagerness to learn made for quick adjustments.

It showed when Davis took the field. His rushing totals climbed in each of the first four games, going from 56 yards against Penn to 86 yards against Hammond Central to 110 against LaPorte, and culminated in a 122-yard, four-touchdown performance against Michigan City.

Then, in Week 5 against Chesterton he seemed well on his way to another big game. As he powered his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening, he flipped over a defender. When he landed, his leg came down awkwardly.

The diagnosis: a broken fibula.

“It was just like, ‘Not again,’” Davis said. “When you get your X-ray and they tell you it’s broken, it felt like I lost everything and had to rebuild again.”

The initial prognosis was an eight-week recovery. That would’ve kept Davis out until this week’s semistate round — meaning his season was over unless his Vikings could keep winning.

“I was just trying to grasp that I wouldn’t be playing,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I love for a long time.”

Without Davis, Valparaiso dropped back-to-back tough games against Merrillville and Crown Point bringing its record down to 4-3.

Then, the Vikings started winning. And as they won, Davis’ leg healed better than initially thought. Valparaiso won three straight games, including the sectional opener over LaPorte, all without Davis.

Davis was cleared before the Chesterton game. He wanted to be full go, saying he was at “probably 98 percent.” Marshall, on the other hand, thought it better to ease him into his first game action in over a month.

“To see his face light up when he got that green light to come back,” Marshall said, “and then having to have that conversation, probably much to his chagrin about easing him back in.”

The junior tailback carried the ball five times for 14 yards in the game. He didn’t care. He was happy to be back and even happier that the Vikings walked away with a 14-7 win, extending the season at least a week longer.

For Davis and Valparaiso to extend their season even further, they’ll now have to beat Fort Wayne Snider on Friday at semistate.

“It’s going to be very old-school football,” Marshall said. “It pits tough defenses against each other and then also strong running games on both sides.”

