Seven Region teams receive votes in latest Associated Press rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 4-0 260 1
2. Brownsburg - 4-0 224 2
3. Indpls N. Central - 4-0 198 T4
4. Merrillville - 4-0 176 T4
5. Lafayette Jeff - 4-0 142 6
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 4-0 116 7
7. Lawrence North - 3-1 112 3
8. Hamilton Southeastern - 3-1 74 8
9. Elkhart - 3-0 60 9
10. Carmel - 2-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Westfield 24. Warren Central 14. Homestead 6.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 4-0 260 1
2. Valparaiso - 2-0 228 3
3. Decatur Central - 3-1 194 5
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-1 158 4
(tie) New Palestine - 2-1 158 2
6. Ev. North - 4-0 130 7
7. Whiteland - 3-1 110 8
8. Floyd Central - 3-1 68 10
9. Lafayette Harrison - 2-2 34 6
(tie) Zionsville - 2-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 30. Ft. Wayne North 16. New Albany 6. Concord 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (7) 4-0 246 2
2. Mooresville (6) 4-0 236 1
3. Jasper - 4-0 182 4
4. Hobart - 3-1 150 5
5. E. Central - 3-1 144 6
6. Ev. Central - 4-0 138 7
7. E. Noble - 3-1 116 3
8. Delta - 3-0 62 8
9. Lowell - 4-0 56 9
10. Indpls Roncalli - 2-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. NorthWood 10. Western 6. Columbia City 6. Leo 6.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mishawaka Marian (6) 4-0 242 2
2. Indpls Chatard (7) 3-1 236 1
3. Southridge - 4-0 204 3
4. W. Lafayette - 3-1 202 4
5. Danville - 2-0 140 5
6. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-2 124 8
7. N. Montgomery - 4-0 68 10
8. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 52 NR
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 2-2 42 NR
10. Guerin Catholic - 1-1 36 6
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30. Tri-West 26. Gibson Southern 20. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Yorktown 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Andrean (11) 3-1 246 1
2. Eastbrook - 3-1 214 2
3. Pioneer - 3-1 194 3
4. Heritage Christian (1) 3-0 182 5
5. Eastside - 4-0 162 4
6. S. Vermillion - 4-0 112 7
7. Tell City (1) 4-0 102 8
8. Triton Central - 3-1 90 6
9. Lapel - 4-0 70 NR
10. Eastern (Greentown) - 4-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Bremen 12. Tipton 10. Eastern Hancock 6. LaVille 6. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Fairfield 4.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 258 1
2. S. Adams (1) 4-0 232 2
3. Parke Heritage - 3-0 184 5
4. Southwood - 4-0 170 4
5. Adams Central - 3-1 148 6
6. Lafayette Catholic - 1-1 142 3
7. W. Washington - 3-0 90 7
8. S. Putnam - 4-0 82 8
9. Covenant Christian - 4-0 60 10
10. Tri-Central - 4-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. N. Daviess 6. N. Decatur 6. Sheridan 4. N. Judson 2.