Seven Region teams receive votes in latest Associated Press rankings
agate alert urgent

Andrean football

Andrean is the No. 1 team in Class 2A according to the latest Associated Press rankings Tuesday. The 59ers have won three straight after losing an opener to Merrillville, ranked fourth in Class 6A.

 Joe Ruffalo, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (13) 4-0 260 1

2. Brownsburg - 4-0 224 2

3. Indpls N. Central - 4-0 198 T4

4. Merrillville - 4-0 176 T4

5. Lafayette Jeff - 4-0 142 6

6. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 4-0 116 7

7. Lawrence North - 3-1 112 3

8. Hamilton Southeastern - 3-1 74 8

9. Elkhart - 3-0 60 9

10. Carmel - 2-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Westfield 24. Warren Central 14. Homestead 6.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 4-0 260 1

2. Valparaiso - 2-0 228 3

3. Decatur Central - 3-1 194 5

4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-1 158 4

(tie) New Palestine - 2-1 158 2

6. Ev. North - 4-0 130 7

7. Whiteland - 3-1 110 8

8. Floyd Central - 3-1 68 10

9. Lafayette Harrison - 2-2 34 6

(tie) Zionsville - 2-2 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 30. Ft. Wayne North 16. New Albany 6. Concord 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (7) 4-0 246 2

2. Mooresville (6) 4-0 236 1

3. Jasper - 4-0 182 4

4. Hobart - 3-1 150 5

5. E. Central - 3-1 144 6

6. Ev. Central - 4-0 138 7

7. E. Noble - 3-1 116 3

8. Delta - 3-0 62 8

9. Lowell - 4-0 56 9

10. Indpls Roncalli - 2-1 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. NorthWood 10. Western 6. Columbia City 6. Leo 6.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mishawaka Marian (6) 4-0 242 2

2. Indpls Chatard (7) 3-1 236 1

3. Southridge - 4-0 204 3

4. W. Lafayette - 3-1 202 4

5. Danville - 2-0 140 5

6. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-2 124 8

7. N. Montgomery - 4-0 68 10

8. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 52 NR

9. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 2-2 42 NR

10. Guerin Catholic - 1-1 36 6

Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30. Tri-West 26. Gibson Southern 20. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Yorktown 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Andrean (11) 3-1 246 1

2. Eastbrook - 3-1 214 2

3. Pioneer - 3-1 194 3

4. Heritage Christian (1) 3-0 182 5

5. Eastside - 4-0 162 4

6. S. Vermillion - 4-0 112 7

7. Tell City (1) 4-0 102 8

8. Triton Central - 3-1 90 6

9. Lapel - 4-0 70 NR

10. Eastern (Greentown) - 4-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Bremen 12. Tipton 10. Eastern Hancock 6. LaVille 6. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Fairfield 4.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 258 1

2. S. Adams (1) 4-0 232 2

3. Parke Heritage - 3-0 184 5

4. Southwood - 4-0 170 4

5. Adams Central - 3-1 148 6

6. Lafayette Catholic - 1-1 142 3

7. W. Washington - 3-0 90 7

8. S. Putnam - 4-0 82 8

9. Covenant Christian - 4-0 60 10

10. Tri-Central - 4-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. N. Daviess 6. N. Decatur 6. Sheridan 4. N. Judson 2.

The Times Football Top 10

1
0
0
0
0

