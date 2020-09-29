 Skip to main content
Six Region teams ranked in AP football rankings
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville

Merrillville's JoJo Johnson, left, fends off Crown Point's Tanner Hekkel after a reception Friday night at Merrillville High School. The Pirates are ranked second in Class 6A and will visit Class 3A's top-ranked Bishop Chatard Saturday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (13) 6-0 260 1

2. Merrillville - 5-0 218 3

3. Lafayette Jeff - 6-0 200 4

4. Westfield - 5-1 166 7

5. Brownsburg - 5-1 154 2

6. Elkhart - 5-0 144 6

7. Carmel - 4-2 106 8

8. Indpls N. Central - 4-2 58 5

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-1 48 9

10. Lawrence North - 4-2 30 10

Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 6-0 260 1

2. Valparaiso - 3-0 218 2

3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 5-1 214 3

4. New Palestine - 4-1 164 4

5. Whiteland - 5-1 146 6

6. Decatur Central - 4-2 122 7

7. Ev. North - 5-1 90 5

8. Michigan City - 3-1 82 10

9. Castle - 4-1 42 NR

10. Floyd Central - 4-2 40 8

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (11) 6-0 256 1

2. Mooresville (2) 6-0 238 2

3. Ev. Central - 6-0 188 6

4. E. Central - 5-1 174 5

5. Indpls Roncalli - 4-1 142 7

6. Lowell - 5-0 108 8

7. Jasper - 5-1 102 3

8. Leo - 5-1 90 9

9. Hobart - 3-2 58 4

10. Columbia City - 6-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Chatard (11) 5-1 256 1

2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 230 2

3. Southridge (1) 6-0 200 3

4. W. Lafayette - 5-1 192 4

5. Danville - 4-0 154 5

6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 112 7

7. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-2 110 6

8. Norwell - 5-1 52 NR

9. N. Montgomery - 5-1 48 10

10. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 3-3 40 8

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Andrean (12) 5-1 258 1

2. Eastbrook - 5-1 214 2

3. Pioneer - 5-1 202 4

4. Eastside (1) 6-0 182 5

5. Heritage Christian - 4-1 126 3

6. Triton Central - 4-1 106 7

7. Tell City - 5-1 98 6

8. Tipton - 4-1 82 8

9. Eastern (Greentown) - 6-0 66 9

10. S. Vermillion - 5-1 36 10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. S. Adams (10) 6-0 254 2

2. Indpls Lutheran (3) 5-1 222 1

3. Southwood - 6-0 202 4

4. W. Washington - 5-0 152 6

5. Covenant Christian - 6-0 148 8

6. S. Putnam - 6-0 124 7

7. Parke Heritage - 4-1 120 3

8. Adams Central - 4-2 86 5

9. N. Judson - 5-1 56 NR

10. Lafayette Catholic - 1-2 24 9

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.

The Times Football Top 10

