Slimmed-down Cortez Jones ready to play big role for TF South football

LANSING — Cortez Jones was a big part of a TF South line that opened running lanes for 1,000-yard rusher Ernest Temple and protected 1,000-yard passer Jacob Urdiales last fall.

Both of those mainstays have graduated, but Jones is back to be, in one way, a smaller part of the Red Wolves' offense.

The 6-foot-2 senior is at 305 pounds as practice for TF South and other Illinois football teams got underway Monday. That's down about 35 pounds from his playing weight as a junior, and he can feel the difference.

"I'm in way better shape than I was last year," Jones said, referencing his efforts on the track and running bleachers.

"I can feel it when I'm moving, running. (Football assistant and wrestling head coach Mike) Tisza helped a lot with that, too."

Jones is something of a throwback in this age of specialization. Besides playing football, he's a thrower for the track team and a wrestler. His work in the latter sport pays dividends on the football field — "the hand fighting and conditioning aspect helps a lot."

Jones joins fellow returning starters Karter Thomas and Kenyon Peoples on the O-line, which should be a strength as the Red Wolves seek their sixth straight IHSA playoff berth and their first postseason win since 2010.

He'll also see double duty on the defensive line, where that improved conditioning should pay off.

Red Wolves coach Bob Padjen expects Jones to continue his career beyond high school.

"We think he can play at the collegiate level, a high level," Padjen said. "His height is the determining factor, he may have to play center in college. But he's a smart kid, super in the classroom."

Jones likes what he's seen of the skill players who will be stepping up with Temple and Urdiales gone, including running backs Seneca Smith and Tommy Rolling and quarterback Dion Hayes. They'll join holdovers Brandon Woods, a receiver, and Jacob Foster, a tight end/H-back.

"I'm really confident," Jones said. "Dion, he's stepped up, he's taken responsibility. Tommy and Seneca, they're getting a feel for it."

Jones knows the Red Wolves may be under the radar at least at the start of the season with the loss of so much offensive production from last fall. And he's OK with that.

"It's great to be the underdog," he said. "I think of it as letting the other teams and other people doubt us and then let's show that we don't talk."