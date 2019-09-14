ST. JOHN — It's almost daily that 6-foot-5 Crown Point senior Ben Uran is asked if he is Crown Point mayor Dave Uran’s son.
He says yes, shrugs, and humbly goes about his business. It’s been that way most of his life, his dad winning his first election in November 2007, and Ben said, “It’s just his job to me.”
It’s the same approach Ben takes as a multi-talented tight end for the Bulldogs football team. He has a job, he stays even-keel, and he quietly competes and embraces big moments.
Uran made clutch catches to keep the chains moving and played a huge role on the line for a ground game that gained 255 yards in a slow chess match of a 10-0 win over Duneland Athletic Conference foe and host Lake Central on Friday night.
“It was a slugfest where we were trying to eat up clock,” Uran said. “We were blocking hard all night, and we finally broke one out.”
On the decisive play of the game, a 99-yard touchdown run by Matthew Walters after Lake Central had pinned the Bulldogs at the 1 via punt, Uran kicked out the defensive end to form a lane in which the fullback pulled through to block the linebacker, and Walters went untouched up the right hash. With 6:56 to play in a defensive struggle, the play was essentially a game-winner.
Uran had three catches for 39 yards, and two of those resulted in first downs during a game in which those were rare.
He had a 15-yard catch for a first down on a first quarter drive that ended with Sammy Brewer’s 33-yard field goal. A 12-yard catch in the third quarter on third-and-31 from the 15 gave the punter some room in a second half field position battle.
“He’s a go-to guy for us; he’s a gamer,” C.P. coach Kevin Enright said. “We’re thrilled to have Ben as part of our group. He’s mature beyond his years. He has very good football instincts. You tell Ben what to do one time, and that’s all it takes. Pressure doesn’t really faze him, and he doesn’t make silly mistakes. He makes plays when you need him.”
The youngest of four and the only boy among his siblings, Uran, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder who also plays basketball, starting playing football at age 6. He spent a lot of time on defense up until middle school. He grew six inches from 5-5 to 5-11 in sixth grade and even played some quarterback as a seventh-grader, but he settled into a tight end role in eighth grade at Col. Wheeler Middle School and has maintained the position for five years.
Uran, one of 26 Bulldogs seniors, started every game last year for the Sectional 1 champs and has as much experience as any offensive player on the team. A great route runner with exceptional hand-eye coordination according to Enright, Uran has made big catches in every game this season for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1).
“I like to go out and hit people on the line and block someone, but I’m learning a lot more being split out,” Uran said. “Last year with (junior quarterback) Will (Pettit) was a learning curve, but this year we’re putting it all together.”