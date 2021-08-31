 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sophomore Matt Koontz becoming fast study at QB for Hanover Central
alert top story urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Sophomore Matt Koontz becoming fast study at QB for Hanover Central

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central

Hanover Central sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another in Friday's 35-6 win at Munster.

 Chris Breach, The Times

Sophomore QB Matt Koontz is emerging into a leader for the Wildcats.

MUNSTER — Hanover Central sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz had the unenviable task of taking snaps from the center in place of the graduated Blaze Cano, but he has made it look easy.

In just the second start of his varsity career, Koontz rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another in a 35-6 win over Munster on Friday.

“The O-line did a really good job,” he said. “I read the right read, and I pulled it when I had to.”

Koontz, did it with his legs and arm, as he scored on runs of 88, 6 and 8 yards and tossed a 66-yard TD pass to junior Gannan Howes.

“I saw the opening, I took it,” said Kuntz of the long touchdown run. “I kept looking behind me, thought I was going to get tackled and just took off.”

His career is taking off, and Koontz used the summer to prepare to fill the shoes of Cano, who led the Region in passing last year with 2,365 yards.

“I went to a lot of camps myself, and then we were just in the weight room a lot, working our butts off,” he said.

Koontz, who has played quarterback since third grade, has proved to be a quick study and made a good read on the touchdown pass to Howes.

“The safety bit to the corner, and then (Howes) was wide open for the post,” Koontz said.

Koontz knows there’s plenty of room for improvement in his passing game, as he completed 3 of 9 passes for 83 yards. It will add to his versatility.

“Definitely, I gotta get my throws more accurate and be better at handling the pressure,” he said.

Hanover coach Brian Parker said Koontz is an explosive athlete, but has a veteran team around him to make for a smooth transition.

“We've got guys on the outside, and we've got a couple running backs,” Parker said. “We can hit it from anywhere, and we're solid up front. A lot of people get enamored by losing Blaze and Blaze obviously was a very productive player for us in the past. But a lot of people forget that we have four of our five starting offensive linemen back. We have 15 of 22 starters coming back off a 9-3 team, so there's a lot of guys out here that played a lot of Friday night football.”

So far, Parker said Koontz has handled everything that’s been put on his shoulders.

“He's a tireless worker,” Parker said. “He's very coachable. Obviously, you can see he's humble. He's still very green in regards to his development as a quarterback and what we like to do a little bit. But as the offensive play caller and the head coach, it's my job in setting him up for success and really putting him in positions to be successful and really adhere to what he does well.”

So far, so good for the unbeaten Wildcats (2-0). Koontz said he isn’t surprised by the team’s success.

“Not at all,” he said. “We worked so hard to get here, and we're gonna keep progressing.”

Football recap: A NFL comparison, brothers beat team they were ball boys for, and more

Week 2 in Indiana is mostly settled, as is Week 1 in Illinois. Get caught up on all the action across the Region and state line here!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Get to know Hanover Central's Matt Koontz

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts