Sophomore Matt Koontz becoming fast study at QB for Hanover Central

Koontz knows there’s plenty of room for improvement in his passing game, as he completed 3 of 9 passes for 83 yards. It will add to his versatility.

“Definitely, I gotta get my throws more accurate and be better at handling the pressure,” he said.

Hanover coach Brian Parker said Koontz is an explosive athlete, but has a veteran team around him to make for a smooth transition.

“We've got guys on the outside, and we've got a couple running backs,” Parker said. “We can hit it from anywhere, and we're solid up front. A lot of people get enamored by losing Blaze and Blaze obviously was a very productive player for us in the past. But a lot of people forget that we have four of our five starting offensive linemen back. We have 15 of 22 starters coming back off a 9-3 team, so there's a lot of guys out here that played a lot of Friday night football.”

So far, Parker said Koontz has handled everything that’s been put on his shoulders.