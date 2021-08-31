Sophomore Matt Koontz becoming fast study at QB for Hanover Central

MUNSTER — Hanover Central sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz had the unenviable task of taking snaps from the center in place of the graduated Blaze Cano, but he has made it look easy.
In just the second start of his varsity career, Koontz rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another in a 35-6 win over Munster on Friday.
“The O-line did a really good job,” he said. “I read the right read, and I pulled it when I had to.”
Koontz, did it with his legs and arm, as he scored on runs of 88, 6 and 8 yards and tossed a 66-yard TD pass to junior Gannan Howes.
“I saw the opening, I took it,” said Kuntz of the long touchdown run. “I kept looking behind me, thought I was going to get tackled and just took off.”
His career is taking off, and Koontz used the summer to prepare to fill the shoes of Cano, who led the Region in passing last year with 2,365 yards.
“I went to a lot of camps myself, and then we were just in the weight room a lot, working our butts off,” he said.
Koontz, who has played quarterback since third grade, has proved to be a quick study and made a good read on the touchdown pass to Howes.
“The safety bit to the corner, and then (Howes) was wide open for the post,” Koontz said.
Koontz knows there’s plenty of room for improvement in his passing game, as he completed 3 of 9 passes for 83 yards. It will add to his versatility.
“Definitely, I gotta get my throws more accurate and be better at handling the pressure,” he said.
Hanover coach Brian Parker said Koontz is an explosive athlete, but has a veteran team around him to make for a smooth transition.
“We've got guys on the outside, and we've got a couple running backs,” Parker said. “We can hit it from anywhere, and we're solid up front. A lot of people get enamored by losing Blaze and Blaze obviously was a very productive player for us in the past. But a lot of people forget that we have four of our five starting offensive linemen back. We have 15 of 22 starters coming back off a 9-3 team, so there's a lot of guys out here that played a lot of Friday night football.”
So far, Parker said Koontz has handled everything that’s been put on his shoulders.
“He's a tireless worker,” Parker said. “He's very coachable. Obviously, you can see he's humble. He's still very green in regards to his development as a quarterback and what we like to do a little bit. But as the offensive play caller and the head coach, it's my job in setting him up for success and really putting him in positions to be successful and really adhere to what he does well.”
So far, so good for the unbeaten Wildcats (2-0). Koontz said he isn’t surprised by the team’s success.
“Not at all,” he said. “We worked so hard to get here, and we're gonna keep progressing.”
Football recap: A NFL comparison, brothers beat team they were ball boys for, and more
Week 2 in Indiana is mostly settled, as is Week 1 in Illinois. Get caught up on all the action across the Region and state line here!
“It meant a little more as a program and that’s what we told them. ‘This isn’t just for you guys. This for all of the alumni.’ Half our staff is alumni, too. This is important.”
Chesterton's Chris Mullen draws comparison to former NFL QB after accounting for 5 TDs against TF South
Chris Mullen accounted for the Trojans' first five touchdowns, running for a pair and throwing for three more. He finished 17-for-25 passing for 254 yards.
"A lot of them were junior varsity kids last year. They're doing a nice job when the quarterback gets them the ball of doing something nice afterward."
Here's a look at how teams across the Region fared in Week 2, including an overtime win for LaPorte at Penn.
The Times staff is out in Northwest Indiana keeping an eye on the latest football scores. Check back here as games progress to see how your favorite team is doing.
Crown Point looks to stay unbeaten as it hosts Andrean.
TF South visits Chesterton on Friday night.
The Pirates host the Brickies on Friday night.